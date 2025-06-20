Pirates Keep Ke’Bryan Hayes on Bench vs. Rangers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin their weekend series vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, with a key player still on the bench.
Ke'Bryan Hayes won't start at third base for the second straight game, with Jared Triolo staying on at the position and at sixth in the lineup, as he did for the second game of the doubleheader and the series finale vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19.
This is the eighth time that Hayes hasn't started in 2025, with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 30, the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on April 13, the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, both the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 and the Philadelphia Phillies on June 6 at PNC Park and the series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 12.
Joey Bart comes back in at catcher and will hit fourth in the lineup, as Davis starts on the bench.
The Pirates will change their outfield as well, as Jack Suwinski heads back to Triple-A Indianapolis, with his time as the 27th man for the doubleheader the day prior over.
Bryan Reynolds is still out on paternity leave, so Adam Frazier takes over in right field and hits seventh, while Alexander Canario plays in left field and bats eighth.
This is only the third start and the fourth game that Frazier has played in right field this season, with his last start two weeks ago in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6.
Canario returns to left field for the 20th start and the 25th game, but the first start there since vs. the Phillies at home on June 8.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base and Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but Horwitz will bat fourth and Gonzales will bat third, as both players switch spots in the batting order from the last game.
Oneil Cruz stays at center field and leads off, Andrew McCutchen will serve as designated hitter and bat second, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at shortstop and bats ninth.
Right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his sixth start for the Pirates this season. He will face off against Rangers right-handed starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Texas Rangers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B Nick Gonzales
1B Spencer Horwitz
C Joey Bart
3B Jared Triolo
RF Adam Frazier
LF Alexander Canario
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
