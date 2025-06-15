Pirates Fall to Cubs in Extra Innings, Lose Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs fought back-and-forth, but the home team came out with the win, 3-2 in extra innings at Wrigley Field.
The Pirates lose the series vs. the Cubs, dropping three of the four games, falling 3-2 on June 12 and 2-1 on June 14. The sole game they won was 2-1 in extra innings on June 13.
Pittsburgh falls to 29-44 overall and 10-25 on the road, while Chicago improves to 44-28 overall and 23-12 at home.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz ledoff the game with a single off of Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Colin Rea, and after a groundout from designated hitter Bryan Reynolds, second baseman Nick Gonzales singled.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz would also single, scoring Cruz from second base and putting runners on the corners with no outs for the Pirates.
Right fielder Alexander Canario broke his bat on a grounder, but it worked out, as the ball was slow enough that it gave Gonzales enough time to get across home plate safely and double the Pirates lead at 2-0.
This was the first two-run lead for Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller had in the first inning since he faced the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Sept. 7, 2024.
Keller walked Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, who then stole second base, made it to third base and then scored on back-to-back ground outs from center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Seiya Suzuki.
He then allowed a ground-rule double to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch and then a single to shortstop Dansby Swanson, as the Cubs tied the game up at 2-2.
Keller and Rea would dominate over the next five innings, as both clubs couldn't string hits together whatsoever.
Rea allowed just one walk and a hit, while posting four strikeouts and Keller was similar, with one walk and one hit allowed and three strikeouts.
This marked the 11th quality start for Keller, tying the MLB lead, but still had a 1-9 record, finishing with no decision in this contest.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson continued his fantastic run in his second stint with the team this season, shutting down all six batters in the seventh and eighth innings.
Mattson has the longest streak in the MLB of consecutive batters faced without a walk at 30. He also is down to a 0.93 ERA in seven appearances and 9.2 innings pitched.
The Cubs got great pitching performances from their bullpen, as left-handed pitchers Michael Thielbar and Genesis Cabrera, plus right-handed pitcher Ryan Pressly threw one scoreless inning each.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana came in for the ninth inning. He got Suzuki to fly out and Busch to ground out, but then allowed a single to Swanson and a double to Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner.
He would get out of the jam, getting designated hitter Justin Turner to groundout and send the game into extra innings.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded out, catcher Henry Davis flew out and then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ball that almost went for a single, but Hoerner made a great diving stop to end the top of the 10th inning, stranding left fielder Adam Frazier at second base.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar came on in the bottom of the 10th inning. He intentionally walked Kyle Tucker, who pinch-hit for catcher Reese McGuire, and then he and pinch-runner Vidal Bruján made a double steal.
Bednar struckout third baseman Jon Berti, but would allow a single to Happ, as the Cubs walked it off.
The Pirates get the next day off before facing the Detroit Tgiers for a three-game series at Comerica Park, June 17-19.
