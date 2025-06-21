Pirates Bullpen Arm Headed to Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue dealing with injuries to their bullpen, with another player missing time.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in the top of the ninth inning vs. the Texas Rangers in the series opener at PNC Park on June 20.
He would get a ground out from Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, but then loaded the bases as he walked right fielder Adolis García, allowed a double to first baseman Ezequiel Duran and walked center fielder Evan Duran.
Borucki soon left the game with Pirates assistant athletic trainer Tony Leo and fellow left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in as replacement.
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that Borucki will go on the Injured List and that they realled right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis.
“I don’t know if you guys saw, Borucki is going to go on the IL. Hunter Stratton is here, got called up. So we have options coming out of the ‘pen…"
Kelly doesn't know the extent of the injury, but that it has to do with the lower back area. The Pirates officially announced that they placed Borucki on the 15-day injured list.
Borucki has made 29 relief appearances for the Pirates this season, with 1-3 record, a 5.26 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki has pitched his worst since then, with an 11.25 ERA over his last 11 appearances, with 10 earned runs over 8.0 innings pitched.
He made the Opening Day roster, which originally had four left-handed pitchers, but now only has Ferguson as it's sole southpaw.
Tim Mayza is currently on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder injury and is currently working back from that, last pitching on April 18.
Joey Wentz spent most of the season with the Pirates, before they designated him for assignment on June 7, as they made a number of roster moves. The Twins would claim Wentz off waivers on June 11.
The Pirates currently have seven right-handed pitchers in the bullpen. This includes Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Dennis Santana, Chase Shugart and Stratton.
Two other Pirates pitchers out with injuries includes right-handers in Colin Holderman and Justin Lawrence.
Holderman went on the 15-day injured list on May 20 with right thumb inflammation, while Lawrence is currently on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, last pitching on April 23.
