Pirates Give Timeline for Injured Catcher
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates catcher, who has missed most of the season, with injury, has a timeline for when he'll return.
Endy Rodríguez started for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6. He caught the first inning, but after going out for warmups before the second inning, he left and Henry Davis took over as catcher.
The Pirates placed Rodríguez on the 10-day injured list on June 7 with right elbow discomfort, and he hasn't played since.
Pittsburgh then transferred catcher/first baseman Rodríguez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on June 13,
Rodríguez had plans for meeting Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last week, as the Pirates didn't know the extent of his injury.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk addressed Rodríguez in his latest injury report on June 20 and said that he saw ElAttrache and that he found out he had right elbow inflammation.
Tomczyk also said that Dr. Todd Franco, the Pirates' team physician, gave Rodríguez a PRP injection, which was scheduled prior.
PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, is a therapy where a doctor takes patient's blood, made up of plasma and a high concentration, and will inject it into a patient's injured area, allowing it to heal. This therapy is used for many elbow injuries, including for golfers and tennis players.
Tomczyk said that Rodríguez likely won't throw for four weeks and could return in eight weeks, which marks the middle of August. He also said that Rodríguez is in Florida and working on his rehab.
“He saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who’s the surgeon of record with his right elbow and forearm," Tomczyk said. "It was confirmed that the diagnosis is right elbow inflammation. To help that inflammation, a PRP injection occurred earlier this week by Dr. Todd Franco, our team physician. The recommendation is four weeks no-throw, and we’ll reassess at that time. You’re probably looking at an eight-week return for Endy.
“Endy’s transitioned his rehab to Florida. He’s in good spirits. Yes, he’s frustrated – which anybody would be, considering what he went through to get back. We are hopeful this PRP injection will calm the inflammation down and get him back sooner than later.”
Tomczyk also reported that they did look at how Rodríguez is throwing and ways to prevent that going forward.
Rodríguez suffered an injury during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
“Monitor, yes," Tomczyk said. "As we review the whole scope of the rehab and the playing and we connect with our skill-set coaches, we did identify some things potentially in the throwing mechanics to avoid this in the future. That’s something when he does begin to throw again, we’re hopeful we have a different way forward to avoid any future elbow inflammation.”
Tomczyk said that if Rodríguez needed surgery again on his elbow, ElAttrache would do so, as he performed that surgery on Rodríguez back in 2023.
“The best practice is always to send the athlete back to the surgeon of record, which in this case Dr. ElAttrache is one of the world-renowned surgeons in all of sport, not just baseball," Tomczyk said. "As of right now, the recommendation is the rest and rehab. We’ll progress from there.”
Rodríguez also won't swing a bat for at least three weeks, according to Tomczyk, and would only take place from the left side.
This marks the second time that Rodríguez has spent extended time on the injured list.
Rodríguez also left early vs. the the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14. He took a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes off his throwing hand and suffered a right index finger laceration that required stitches, with Davis coming in for him that game as well.
Rodríguez went on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
He played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
Rodríguez came back to the Pirates after fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the seven-day concussion Injured List on May 28.
He made nine starts at first base as Pirates starting first baseman Spencer Horwitz dealt with an injury, and also made five starts at catcher, serving as the backup to Bart, prior to his first injury.
Rodríguez started his first game back for the Pirates in their 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1. He also started vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 4, a 3-0 win for the home team.
Davis and Bart are the current Pirates catchers and will serve as such in the absence of Rodríguez.
