Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Departs vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds left the most recent game much earlier than expected.
The Pirates made a defensive substitution in the series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 17, as they took out Bryan Reynolds and put Alexander Canario in right field.
This is the ninth game Canario has played in right field, starting in seven of those contests.
Reynolds has played in 71 games of the 74 games the Pirates have played in this season. The only games he didn't play in were against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7, vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18 and vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 at home.
He has started 53 games in right field and 18 games at designated hitter 14 straight games at the position from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Reynolds has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .222/.295/.360 for an OPS of .655, with 61 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 28 walks to 81 strikeouts.
He had a successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
Reynolds has slashed .272/.347/.461 for .808 OPS, with 883 hits, 167 doubles, 28 triples, 130 home runs, 450 RBIs, and 336 walks in his six seasons with the Pirates.
