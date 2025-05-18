Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Honors Young Fan with Home Run
For Bryan Reynolds, Saturday night in Philadelphia was more than just a game—it was a story of perseverance, kindness, and a little bit of magic. The 30-year-old veteran created a night to remember at Citizens Bank Park, blending an emotional reunion with an on-field breakthrough.
Last September, Reynolds sent a care package and an encouraging video to a boy named Chase, a Philadelphia native and diehard Pirates fan, after he underwent a difficult procedure following a Leukemia diagnosis. The gesture meant the world to Chase and his family.
Fast forward to this weekend, and Reynolds brought the moment full circle. Before the Pirates’ game on Saturday evening against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, he invited Chase and his family to meet him on the field for batting practice. The young fan got to spend time with his favorite player, watch the Bucs warm up, and mingle with the team.
But the magic didn’t stop there.
After making Chase’s night unforgettable, Reynolds delivered a moment that made the evening even more special. Mired in a brutal May slump like most of the team—hitting just .096 this month entering last night's game—the Pirates’ outfielder made perhaps his most important statement to Chase with one swing of the bat.
In the ninth inning, he crushed a 106.5 mph, 408-foot missile over the right-field wall for a two-run home run, his third of the last two weeks.
When asked after the game what the home run meant to him, Reynolds confirmed he was trying to provide a moment for Chase to remember.
"I told him I was going to try and get a hit for him," said Reynolds. "So that was cool. That's exciting he was able to see that."
Reynolds finished the night 2-for-3, showing signs of shaking off his recent struggles at the plate. Reynolds — and frustrated Pirates fans — hopes that tonight's performance sparks a turnaround for himself offensively. Reynolds is hitting .202 on the season, with 6 home runs and 22 RBI.
"I feel like I had the off day, kind of reset and worked on some things. I felt good the first few at-bats against [starting pitcher Zach] Wheeler," said Reynolds. "I hope to build off [tonight]".
For Chase, the entire experience was a dream come true. Although Reynolds was the one who initiated the kind gesture last fall, the entire Pirates team made him feel like one of them for a day.
The Pirates went on to fall to the Phillies 5-2, with Reynolds’ homer providing the only scoring for the Pittsburgh and erasing a shutout.
But for everyone in the ballpark, the real victory was the reminder of how sports can bring hope, joy, and a little bit of fairy-tale magic.
