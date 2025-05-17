Pirates Activate Spencer Horwitz vs. Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have their most important offseason acquisition finally make their team/season debut.
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that they activated Spencer Horwitz from the Injured List and that he will start at first base vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in their upcoming game on May 18.
Kelly also said that they optioned first baseman/oufielder Matt Gorski to Triple-A Indianapolis, as the corresponding move so Horwitz is on the 26-man active roster for the Pirates.
“Yeah Spence will be out there. He’ll be out there at first base tonight," Kelly said. "We did option Gorski back to Triple-A. Just pumped to have Spencer back and just want Spencer to stay within himself and be himself. Go out there and do what he does best and not try to get a month and a half worth of stuff done in one day or one week. Just be himself and go out there and play baseball.”
Pittsburgh added Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in return.
Horwitz hasn't played a game with the Pirates this season, nor in spring training, as he's dealt with a right wrist injury.
He spent time down in Florida in late April, facing live pitching sessions and getting back to hitting as he normally would.
Horwitz then went on his first rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 27 and didn't have the greatest time, with just two hits in 16 at-bats, two walks to two strikeouts, slashing .125/.222/.188 in five games.
He started his second rehab assignment on May 6 with Indianapolis and slashed.323/.333/.484 for an OPS of .817 in eight games, with 10 hits in 31 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and one walk to seven strikeouts.
Horwitz had his best two performance in his most recent games against the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, with five hits in 10 at-bats, a double and also a home run in his most recent outing on May 15.
He played in 97 games, slashed .265/.357/.433, had an OPS of .790, hit 12 home runs and 40 RBIs and had 42 walks to 70 strikeouts in 2024.
Horwitz also has experience with Pirates hitting coach Matt Hague, who coached him at various levels with the Blue Jays.
The Pirates will have Horwitz as their main starter going forward, while also having infielders like Jared Triolo and recent call-up, Nick Solak, as options at the position.
Kelly is excited for Horwitz to join the lineup, which has struggled hitting, ranking fourth worst in the MLB with a .219 batting average.
“Awesome. Just to have him back and bat, the glove, the personality and just to have back with the team is great," Kelly said on Horwitz.
