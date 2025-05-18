Pirates Struggle From Plate vs. Phillies, Lose Series
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled massively from the plate, as they suffered a 5-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
The Pirates drop to 1-4 on this road trip, winning one of three games vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field and suffering a 8-4 defeat in the previous game vs. the Phillies, losing the series.
This marks the seventh out of eight road series the Pirates have lost this season, falling to 6-18 on the road and 15-31 overall. The Phillies improve to 27-15 and 16-8 at home in 2025.
Pirates starting pitcher, right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, allowed back-to-back singles to Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper, putting runners on the corner with one out in the bottom of the first inning.
Phillies desingated hitter Kyle Schwarber then hit a double off of Mlodzinski, allowing Turner to score and give the home team a 1-0 game, plus move Harper to third base.
Mlodzinski got Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos to ground right to his first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who threw an advancing Harper out at home plate. Mlodzinski then got left fielder Max Kepler to fly out to Oneil Cruz in center field, ending any further scoring from the Phillies.
The Phillies doubled their lead to open the bottom of the third inning, as second baseman Bryson Stott hit a slider out for a solo home run, making it 2-0 to the home team.
Philadelphia almost added on, as Harper walked and Castellanos hit a ground rule double, but Kepler popped out.
Mlodzinski would get the first out of the bottom of the fourth inning, but then allowed a single to third baseman Alec Bohm and a double to center fielder Brandon Marsh.
Pirates manager Don Kelly would take Mlodzinski out after that and put in left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz.
Wentz allowed a single to Stott to start off and both Bohm and Marsh scored to double the Phillies' lead at 4-0.
Stott stole second base and after Wentz got Turner to line out, Harper doubled and scored Stott, extending Philadelphia's lead to 5-0.
The Pirates had just three hits up until the ninth inning, with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hitting a single in the top of the second inning, right fielder Bryan Reynolds reaching first base on a single in the top of the fourth innng and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa doing the same in the top of the sixth inning.
Pittsburgh finally got some offense going in the top of the ninth inning as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked and then Reynolds hit a two-run home run with one out, cutting the deficit to 5-2.
They would still lose the game as catcher Joey Bart struckout and pinch hitter Alexander Canario grounded out to end it.
The Pirates will look to avoid the series sweep against the Phillies on May 18. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
