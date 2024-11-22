Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Ranked Among Top Outfielders
Bryan Reynolds has long been one of the few bright spots for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they look to elevate themselves to a playoff team.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the top outfielders in baseball and had the Pirates outfielder at No. 21, crediting his consistency at the plate over the last four seasons.
"Over the past four seasons, Reynolds has been one of MLB's most consistent offensive players, hitting .276/.352/.472 for a 125 OPS+ while averaging 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 81 RBI and 3.7 WAR during that span," Reuter wrote. He led the Pirates in OPS+ (119), hits (171), home runs (24), RBI (88) and total bases (278) in 2024 while earning his second career All-Star selection."
Reynolds has been the engine that has made the Pirates offense go over the last four seasons and has blossomed into a two-time All-Star, hitting at least 24 home runs in four straight seasons and driving in at least 84 RBIs in three of the last four. The switch-hitting outfielder has also led the team in home runs in three of the last four years.
Reynolds hit .275/.344/.447 with 24 home runs and 88 RBIs last season.
Where Reynolds plays moving forward remains a mystery and could come down to who the Pirates can sign or trade for this offseason. A move to first base isn't out of the question, though, with Pittsburgh's abundance of catchers, it wouldn't be surprising if the position is left open to keep Joey Bart and Endy Rodríguez's bats in the lineup on days they aren't behind the dish.
Regardless of if he's playing in the outfield or at first base, Reynolds has worked himself into becoming one of the better hitters in baseball, and if Pittsburgh is going to turn things around at the plate next season, it'll depend heavily on Reynolds maintaining his level of play in 2025.
