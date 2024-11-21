Pirates' Paul Skenes Reveals Top Moments From Rookie Year
In a rookie year filled with stellar achievements, a few stood out above the rest for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Of all of the starts the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year made, toeing the slab for the NL in the All-Star Game topped the list. Skenes also touted his final start of the season against the New York Yankees. The Pirates ace pitched two shutout innings without allowing a runner to reach base and struck out three batters, including two of the game's best, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
"The All-Star game is probably at the top of the list, and I think finishing the year on a high note," Skenes said. "To be honest, that was probably, not the most nervous I’ve been, but the most I’ve felt the nerves was pitching in that last game of the year because I knew it was over after, which isn’t a great feeling to be honest. It was really good to be able to finish the year on a high note."
Skenes was the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed Hideo Nomo in 1995. With the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, he became just the second player to win the College World Series, get taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft and win Rookie of the Year, joining Bob Horner. Horner was a first and third baseman for the Atlanta Braves (1978-1986) and St. Louis Cardinals (1988).
Skenes was the first Pirates pitcher to win the Rookie of the Year and the second player in franchise history to earn the accolade, joining outfielder Jason Bay in 2004. Skenes was 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and set a franchise record for strikeouts by a rookie with 170.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates