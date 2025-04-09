Top Pirates Prospect Dominates in Triple-A Outing
Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Bubba Chandler turned in another dominant performance for the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night, extending his scoreless streak to begin the Triple-A season. The right-hander overpowered the Louisville Bats across four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters.
The 22-year-old, ranked as the Pirates' No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, showcased his electric arsenal, including a fastball that reached 100 mph and a sharp slider that baffled Louisville hitters. Through two starts with Indianapolis, Chandler has now thrown 9.2 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, as he continues to cement his status as one of the most promising arms in all of baseball.
Chandler’s outing was his second straight with a K% above 50%, further validating the Pirates’ decision to promote to start him at Triple-A to begin the season. His fastball sat 97-99 mph throughout the night, while his slider and changeup kept hitters off balance. He threw 46 of 60 pitches for strikes. The performance lowered his career minor league ERA to 3.52 across 67 appearances (61 starts).
With Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller already forming a solid top of Pittsburgh’s rotation, Chandler’s continued success adds depth to the Pirates’ long-term pitching plans. Given his workload management — he threw 119 innings last season — the organization may opt for a cautious approach, but another strong month in Triple-A could force the conversation about a MLB debut before we reach summer.
While probable pitchers have not yet been announced, Chandler is tentatively scheduled to make his next start either on Sunday against the Bats again, or on Tuesday against the Toledo Mudhens.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates