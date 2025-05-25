Pirates' Bubba Chandler Goes for No-Hitter
PITTSBURGH — Top Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Bubba Chandler had his most dominant performance of the season in his latest start.
Chandler, pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis, faced off against the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on the road.
He didn't a allow a hit through the first six innings, picking up five strikeouts and allowing just three walks.
Chandler eventually gave up a hit to start the bottom of the seventh inning to Toledo left fielder Gage Workman and then after getting a pop out, he allowed a walk and ended his day after 6.1 innings pitched.
Right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean relieved Chandler and gave up a three-run home run, which meant Chandler had two earned runs on his pitching line, as Indianapolis lost 5-4.
Chandler has dominated at Triple-A this season, with a 2-1 record over 10 starts, 11 earned runs over 43.2 innings pitched for a 2.27 ERA, 61 strikeouts to 20 walks and an opposing batting average of .178.
He is the top prospect in the Pirates' minor league system and No. 2 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The Pirates took Chandler out of North Ocone High School in Bogart, Ga. in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft, convincing him to sign over his commitment to Clemson, where he would've played baseball and football.
Chandler eventually made the move to full-time pitching with Single-A Bradenton in 2022 and made it up to High-A Greensboro in 2023, before ending the season with Double-A Altoona.
He had a 3.70 ERA over 80.1 innings pitched in 19 appearances and 16 starts with Altoona in 2024, along with 94 strikeouts to 26 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Chandler earned his promotion to Indianapolis on Aug. 8 and pitched well to end his season. He had a 4-0 record over seven starts, a 1.83 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opposing batting average of .183.
The Pirates haven't called Chandler up yet, but if he continues pitching like this, fans will keep clamoring for the front office to add him to the MLB starting rotation.
