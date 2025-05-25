Mitch Keller Sets New Pirates Record
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller domianted in his most recent start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
Keller finished his day allowing just one run over six innings, while posting seven strikeouts, as the Pirates eventually won 2-1 over the Brewers, thanks to an RBI-triple from center fielder Oneil Cruz in the bottom of the seventh inning.
This start gave Keller 364 career strikeouts at PNC Park, marking the most for a Pirates pitcher, since the ballpark opened in 2001.
He moved ahead of left-hander Paul Maholm (2005-11), who was the previous record holder at 361 strikeouts. He also got past both left-hander Francisco Liriano (2013-16, 2019) at 354 strikeouts and right-hander Gerrit Cole (2013-17) at 352 strikeouts.
Both Maholm and Liriano still hold the record for the most strikeouts at PNC Park overall, 383 and 371, respectively. Maholm pitched against the Pirates at PNC Park with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves in 2012 and 2013, while Liriano got his 14 with the Minnesota Twins in 2006 and 2012.
Keller has had a solid season so far in 2025, despite a 1-6 record in 11 starts. He allowed just 26 earned runs over 64.0 innings pitched for a 3.66 ERA, 55 strikeouts to 17 walks and an opposing batting average of .262.
The Pirates offense hasn't given Keller the run support he needs, with 26 runs scored across his 11 starts, including just eight runs over his five starts in May. Keller has allowed 11 earned runs over his five starts in May and just four earned runs in 19.0 innings pitched over his last three starts, a 1.89 ERA
Keller is currently in his seventh season at the MLB level with the Pirates and is currently in his fifth season as a consistent starter over 162 games.
He has a 37-56 record over 144 games pitched and 142 starts with the Pirates, a 4.51 ERA over 765.2 innings pitched, 742 strikeouts to 265 walks, an opposing batting average of .270 and a 1.40 WHIP.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates