Pirates Prospect Duo Named Rookie of the Year Candidates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a great farm system, which has some top prospects in baseball that represent the future of the franchise.

They have the top prospect in baseball in shortstop Konnor Griffin, one of the best right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft in right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco and rising outfielder Edward Florentino as well.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com polled MLB executives on which players they thought would win both the American League and National League Rookie of the Year Awards.

Griffin and Chandler both came in third and fourth in the polling for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, with only infielder JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals in first place and New York Mets right-handed pitcher Nolan McClean in second place.

Both Pirates prospects have a great shot of winning the award, especially if they have a strong 2026 campaign.

The Case for Konnor Griffin

Griffin hasn't even played Triple-A yet, but the Pirates are reportedly considering giving him a shot to make the Opening Day roster as their starting shortstop .

The Pirates took him ninth overall out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. in the 2024 MLB Draft and he not only exceeded those expectations, he became a star in the making in less than a year.

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

He earned numerous awards, but most importantly, won an MiLB Gold Glove Award , which bodes well for him excelling at shortstop in Pittsburgh.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Griffin is a great hitter, combining contact and power to make him not only efficient at the plate, but someone pitchers fear.

He turns 20 years old in April and his combination of his bat, fielding and speed on the basepaths make a future baseball star.

If he gets an early enough chance to play, Griffin winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award is a strong possibility.

Why Bubba Chandler Could Win it

Unlike Griffin, Chandler spent the last month-and-a-half with the Pirates, gaining valuable experience towards the end of 2025.

Chandler excelled in his MLB debut vs. the Colorado Rockies that same day, throwing four scoreless innings of relief in a save in the 9-0 win for the Pirates.

He became the first player in MLB history to throw a scoreless four-inning save in his debut, and the first Pirates pitcher to throw a four-inning save in his debut.

Chandler then threw four more scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, earning his first MLB win. He became the first Pirates pitcher that earned a save and a win in their first two MLB outings.

He came out of the bullpen again vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 2, where he gave up two home runs and three earned runs over four innings, but still earned his second victory in the 9-7 victory.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chandler made his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7 and had his worst outing of the season, giving up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings in the 10-2 defeat.

He bounced back the rest of the campaign, with just six hits, no walks and two earned runs allowed over his final three starts and 16.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Chandler also threw five perfect innings vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 13, before giving up two hits and a run. The Pirates would go on and win that contest, 5-1, giving Chandler a no-decision.

He finished his first stint with the Pirates with a 4-1 record over seven appearances and four stats, a 4.02 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to four walks, a .214 opposing batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The 23-year old possesses a great four-seam fastball, that averages around 98.9 mph and can reach higher than 100 mph.

Chandler also has two great offspeed pitches in his changeup and slider, which opposing hitters posted a .080 and a .087 slider batting average against, respectively, last season.

His changeup goes around 91.7 mph and his slider isn't far behind at 89.0 mph, with his velocity making the difference on those pitches and their effectiveness.

Chandler will need better command, as he struggled in starts against the top hitting teams, but he showed against weaker opponents that he isn't afraid of throwing his fastball right by them and mixing in the offspeed for strikeouts and ground outs.

Pitch BAA Four-Seam Fastball .292 Changeup .080 Slider .087 Curveball .500 (Four At-Bats)

If he shows improvement in that area and continues his development throughout 2025, he'll definitely have a shot at following teammate Paul Skenes in winning the prestigious award.

