Oneil Cruz’s Historic Night Leads Pirates Over Brewers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz had a sensational game, leading his team back and defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in extra innings, 6-5 at PNC Park.
The Pirates have tied up the series with the Brewers, after losing 8-5 on May 22 in the series opener. They are also 3-2 on this homestand, as they won two out of three games against the Cincinnati Brewers.
Pittsburgh improves to 18-34 overall and 12-15 at home, while Milwaukee drops to 25-27 overall and 10-17 on the road.
Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes allowed two singles to Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio and designated hitter Christian Yelich, but also got all three outs, including two strikeouts, to get out of the top of the first inning unscathed.
The Pirates got back-to-back two out singles in the bottom of the second inning from second baseman Adam Fraizer and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kiner-Falefa also stole second base, but catcher Henry Davis, who worked Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta for 11 pitches, but grounded out after his bat broke to end the inning.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz opened the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run out to center field, that he hit 117.9 mph and 442 feet, that hardest home run of his career, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Skenes dominated the Brewers through five innings, with seven strikeouts and only the two hits he allowed in the first inning.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Kiner-Falefa singled, Cruz struckout, Davis made it to first base on a catcher's interference and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds walked as well, scoring Kiner-Falefa, but both first baseman Spencer Horwitz and left fielder Alexander Canario struckout to end the inning, as the Pirates took a 2-0 lead.
Skenes got Brewers second baseman Brice Turang to line out, walked Chourio and then struckout catcher William Contreras to begin the sixth inning.
He then allowed back-to-back singles to Yelich and first baseman Rhys Hoskins, scoring Chourio and cutting the Milwaukee deficit to 2-1.
Skenes got right fielder Sam Frelick to ground out to end any further scoring from the Brewers. This ended his night, as he finished with 102 pitches over six innings, allowing four hits, two walks and an earned run, while posting eight strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey came on for the Pirates in the top of the seventh inning. He struckout third baseman Caleb Durbin, but then walked left fielder Jake Bauers and allowed a single to shortstop Andruw Monasterio, putting runners on the corners with one out.
Rainey then allowed a single to Turang, who would score Bauers and tie the game at 2-2.
The Pirates brought in right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana, who would get a fly ball from Chourio that Canario couldn't get to on a dive, allowing Monasterio to score and give the Brewers a 3-2 lead.
Santana bounced back by striking out both Contreras and Yelich to end any further scoring from Milwaukee.
McCutchen led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and then Reynolds singled, scoring McCutchen and tying the game back up at 3-3.
Santana struckout Frelick, but also allowed singles to Hoskins and Durbin, putting runners on the corners for the Brewers with one out.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in for the Pirates and struckout Bauers. He walked Monasterio, but would get Turang to fly out to Canario in left field to keep the score tied.
Frazier singled with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, but would get caught stealing second base with two outs, as the game remained level heading into the ninth inning.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar took over in the ninth inning, with Joey Bart coming in at catcher.
He would allow a solo home run to Contreras on a 97.1 mph four-seam fastball down the middle, giving the Brewers a 4-3 lead.
Bednar then walked both Yelich and pinch-hitter Joey Ortiz, before Pirates manager Don Kelly took him out for right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who got the final two outs.
Cruz came through for the Pirates, as he hit a 98.8 mph sinker off Brewers right-handed pitcher Abner Uribe for another solo home run, tying the game up, 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
This marked the first multi-home run game of Cruz's career.
McCutchen then singled right after him and Kelly put in Jared Triolo to pinch-run for him, but Reynolds lined out to Durbin at third base and Horwitz struckout, sending the game into extra innings.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in for the Pirates in the top of the 10th inning and struckout Bauers, but Durbin stole third base and left fielder Isaac Collins singled, making it 5-4 to the Brewesrs.
Bart threw Collins out at second base on a steal attempt and then Borucki got Turang to fly out to end the top half of the inning.
Canario ledoff the bottom of the 10th inning with a double, scoring Horwitz from second base and tying it up at 5-5.
Hayes grounded out and then Uribe walked Frazier, putting two runners on.
Kiner-Falefa singled and Canario went home, but Frelick put a great throw home and Contreras tagged him for the second out.
Uribe then threw a ball in the dirt that got past Contreras and Frazier scored from third base, giving the Pirates a walk-off win.
The Pirates will try and take a lead in the series, as they face the Brewers for the third time on May 24. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
