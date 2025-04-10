Rumor: Pirates' Bucco Bricks Authorized for Destruction
The Pittsburgh Pirates' ongoing fan relations crisis deepened Thursday when a report emerged that the Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) authorized payment for the demolition of all remaining Bucco Bricks, rejecting requests to delay the vote.
The news came courtesy of X, formerly known as Twitter, user @IratePiratesFan, who attributed his report to another user, @abuccofan. This decision follows the team's recent pledge to preserve the fan tributes and comes just days after reporters discovered discarded bricks at a recycling facility.
The SEA's demolition contract approval seemingly confirms the Pirates' April 10 statement to the Post-Gazette, where senior VP Brian Warecki claimed the organization was "actively planning to develop and unveil a more permanent display" for the bricks.
However, much of the fan outrage has stemmed from the lack of communication and transparency related to the Bucco Bricks, which began getting removed in January. This marks the third iteration of the fan pavers since PNC Park opened in 2001, with previous replacements occurring in 2009 and 2015.
On r/buccos, a Pirates-designated forum on the popular website Reddit, one fan had a particularly heartbreaking story. "Just learned that the brick commemorating friends' young daughter who died from cancer has been recycled," said one Reddit user. "We had collected money, purchased the brick, and donated the rest to St. Jude's [cancer research fund], which was over $5k. Although the Pi-rats have dishonored her, we will not forget."
The controversy compounds weeks of public relations missteps:
- The recent discovery of bricks at a Reserve Township recycling center
- The removal of a Roberto Clemente outfield tribute (later restored)
- Ongoing "Sell the Team" protests during home games
CBS News Pittsburgh obtained emails showing the Pirates told fan and brick owner Mark Robinson in March they intended to "capture the essence of the program moving forward," which many interpreted as confirmation the original bricks wouldn't return. Approximately 10,000 personalized pavers were sold through the 1999 initiative, with proceeds benefiting the Roberto Clemente Foundation.
The Pirates have not yet addressed the SEA's demolition approval. Their January promise to explore display options now appears at odds with the bricks' impending destruction. The team previously reversed course on removing Clemente signage following widespread criticism, but this situation presents a more complex challenge given the physical destruction of fan property.
With demolition expected to begin soon, the Pirates' 25th anniversary season at PNC Park continues to be marred by self-inflicted controversies that further erode trust with their fanbase.
