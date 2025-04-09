Pirates Reveal Plan to Replace Removed Bucco Bricks
The Pittsburgh Pirates again moved quickly to quell growing fan discontent Wednesday by announcing plans to reinstate the removed Bucco Bricks outside PNC Park, their second course correction in a week after the controversial removal of a Roberto Clemente tribute. The announcement came after KDKA-TV located the discarded commemorative bricks at a Reserve Township recycling facility, sparking renewed criticism of the organization's handling and communication of the Pirates' fan experience.
In a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates senior vice president of communications and broadcasting Brian Warecki explained the bricks required replacement due to weathering and heavy foot traffic damage. He noted that this marked the third renovation of the display since PNC Park opened in 2001.
"We have been actively planning to develop and unveil a more permanent display for these special messages," Warecki said in the statement, adding the team would share details soon about the new installation planned for this anniversary season. The original program, launched in 1999 as a fundraiser for the Roberto Clemente Foundation, sold approximately 10,000 personalized bricks that lined the stadium's home plate entrance for nearly a quarter-century.
The controversy compounds ongoing frustrations following last week's Clemente sign debacle. Team officials intervened swiftly to restore the Clemente tribute. The Pirates are again attempting to right a wrong, as the front office navigates what has become another unexpected challenge of their 25th season at PNC Park.
