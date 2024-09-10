Pirates Catcher to Begin Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH -- After undergoing reconstructive surgery on his UCL while also having his right flexor tendon repaired last offseason, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez is finally making his way back on the field.
Rodríguez, who has missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign while on the 60-day injured list, will join Double-A Altoona as he begins a rehab assignment this week. After his stint there, the team plans on moving him up to Triple-A Indianapolis to close out the year.
Speaking with reporters at PNC Park ahead of the Pirates' Monday night game against the Miami Marlins, Rodríguez voiced his excitement as he gets set to return to the game he dearly missed.
"I think being out all year makes me love the game a little bit more," Rodríguez said. "I’ve been watching and miss the game. Want to help these guys win, for sure."
Rodríguez suffered his injury on a swing while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic last November. As one of Pittsburgh's top prospects and a player the team expected to make an impact at the major league level in '24, his absence delivered a blow on multiple levels.
While it's been a grind to get back up to speed, Rodríguez never ran into any setbacks and has even progressed quicker than expected after it was uncertain whether or not he'd be able to appear in games at all this year.
Rodríguez slashed .220/.284/.328 with three home runs over 204 plate appearances during his first year in the big leagues with the Pirates last season.
Defensively, the 24-year-old spent time both behind the plate and at first base in the majors. However, he's played all three outfield positions as well as second base at different times in the minors, making his versatility a huge plus within his overall profile.
Pittsburgh acquired Rodríguez from the New York in a three-team deal that sent Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres in January of 2021.
