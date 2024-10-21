Pirates Catching Prospect Drawing Recognition
For a Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system that's littered with talented pitchers, there's a pressing need for hitters to step up to balance things out.
One player who could potentially be a part of the solution is catching prospect Omar Alfonzo. MLB.com's Alex Stumpf listed Alfonzo as a player that put himself onto the team's radar with his play
"Alfonzo had shown some good hitting traits in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League -- like laying off spin pitches and drawing walks -- in 2022-23, and he tapped into some power as he filled into his 6-foot-1 frame, hitting 13 home runs and 17 doubles over 451 plate appearances for Bradenton and High-A Greensboro," Stumpf wrote. "MLB Pipeline has his hit, fielding and throwing tool at a 50 grade, all encouraging signs for a young catcher, and his left-handed bat could be set up for a big season in hitter-friendly Greensboro in 2025."
Alfonzo, 21, is listed as the Pirates' No. 26 prospect by MLB Pipeline and is projected to reach the big leagues in 2027.
The Pirates' catching prospect saw a significant uptick in his power numbers from the 2023 season. Alfonzo improved from hitting five home runs in 2023 to hitting 13 in 2024. He also improved on his walks, walking 61 times last season compared to 39 in 2023.
While Alfonzo did improve his power numbers, he did have a noticeable dip in his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The left-handed hitting catcher slashed .275/.408/.427 in 2023, compared to /.252/.357/.403 last season.
Alfonzo spent the 2024 season in Single-A Bradenton for 86 games and played 24 games in High-A Greensboro.
"A left-handed-hitting catcher with a big frame, Alfonzo has the chance to have some serious impact offensively," MLB Pipeline writes. "He’s shown a willingness to work counts and draw walks from the outset of his career, carrying a .380 on-base percentage into the 2024 season. He recognizes spin well and doesn’t chase much."
If Alfonzo can keep hitting, he'll be one of the Pirates' prospects to keep tabs on as he ascends the ranks given the franchise's need for hitting throughout the minor leagues and in the big leagues.
