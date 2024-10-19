Pirates Could Take Flier on Mets Infielder
Could the Pittsburgh Pirates turn to one of the former top prospects in baseball to try and improve their offense?
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed one trade candidate for each team and named third baseman Brett Baty for the New York Mets. Additionally, he listed the Pirates as a landing spot for the 24-year-old third baseman.
"It would certainly be in the Mets' interests to shop Baty for starting pitching," Rymer writes. "Because with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and José Quintana set to hit free agency, three big holes are about to open up in the rotation."
If a team is in search of pitching, there are few better places to turn to for a deal than the Pirates. Pittsburgh has three pitching prospects in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects and just had Paul Skenes and Jared Jones make their big league debuts in 2024.
Baty has been usurped by Mark Vientos at third base for the Mets. Vientos hit 27 home runs, drove in 71 runs and slashed .266/.322/.516 in his first full season manning the hot corner. He has continued his strong play into the postseason, hitting four home runs, driving in 12 runs and slashing .333/.358/.608.
After playing 108 games in 2023, Baty only appeared in 50 games in the big leagues this season, batting .229 with four home runs and 16 RBIs. At Triple-A Syracuse, he slashed .252/.349/.504 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs across 62 games.
If Baty is indeed blocked by Vientos, and the Mets re-sign power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso, it could be in their best interest to get what they can for the left-handed swinging third baseman. Given where the Pirates' offense currently stands after their struggles last season, taking a chance on Baty could be well worth the risk.
