Pirates Floated as Trade Destination for Tigers Slugger
The Pittsburgh Pirates are desperately in need of some pop in their lineup, but because they are not exactly a spendthrift organization, it may be difficult for them to acquire those pieces.
However, Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now has identified a potential shrewd trade target for the Pirates: Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
"Torkelson, the top pick in the 2020 draft, presents an interesting change-of-scenery trade option for the Pirates," Demilio wrote. "The 25-year-old struggled in his rookie season in 2022, rebounded for 31 home runs in 2023 but, regressed this past season."
Torkelson slashed just .219/.295/.374 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI over 381 plate appearances this season. As Demilio noted, it was a major regression from the preceding year, where the slugger batted .233/.313/.446.
At this point, it has become abundantly clear that Torkelson is not a contact hitter. Since entering the majors in 2022, he owns a lifetime batting average of .221. He also hit just .253 in the minors.
Torkelson's power is obvious, however, so much so that he was considered a top-five prospect in baseball heading into 2022.
Pittsburgh did not have a single player hit 25 home runs in 2024, as Bryan Reynolds led the way with 24. Oneil Cruz came in second with 21.
The Pirates ranked just 25th in the majors in long balls this past season, so it is very obvious that they need to try something to bolster their lineup this winter.
Because Pittsburgh likely won't be very active in free agency, trades will be the way to go, and Torkelson could represent a viable option.
Given how much of a disappointment Torkelson has been for the Tigers, there does appear to be a chance that Detroit will make him available.
