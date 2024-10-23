Pirates Could Land Closer From Division Rival
In division trades are typically few and far between, but in this instance, trading with an NL Central rival would make plenty of sense for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller proposed an in-division trade for each division in baseball and had the Pirates trading right-handed pitching prospect Braxton Ashcraft to the Milwaukee Brewers for closer Devin Williams.
"Milwaukee has a $10.5M club option for Williams in 2025, which it will surely exercise, even if it doesn't plan to keep him," Miller wrote. "At any rate, the closer with a career (regular-season) ERA of 1.83, WHIP of 1.02 and K/9 of 14.3 would probably fetch a salary almost twice that high on a long-term deal, so the Brewers would be leaving some serious value on the table if they let him walk."
Williams, 30, has been one of the best relievers in the big leagues since his first full season in the big leagues in 2020. For his career, he's 27-10 with a 1.83 ERA and averages 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings. The right-handed reliever is also a season removed from having 36 saves.
Williams was 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 innings pitched last season and missed most of the year due to a fractured back.
Ashcraft is the Pirates' No. 4 prospect and ranked No. 85 in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. While parting ways with a highly touted prospect could sting, especially if Williams walks after one season, it may be necessary given the importance of the 2025 season for the Pirates and their current regime. Pittsburgh does have the pitching depth in its farm system to withstand losing an arm like Ashcraft,.
Improving the bullpen is among the Pirates' biggest needs this offseason. They ranked No. 27 in ERA and blew the second-most leads in the ninth inning in 2024. Aroldis Chapman is also set to become a free agent this offseason and was one of Pittsburgh's more reliable arms last season.
David Bednar is far from a sure thing after he endured the worst season of his career, going 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and he blew seven of his 30 save opportunities.
"Between the now-expired one-year, $10.5M deal the Pirates gave Aroldis Chapman last winter and David Bednar's disastrous season with a 5.77 ERA, seven blown saves and eight losses, Pittsburgh figures to be highly motivated to acquire one of the best closers in the game today—even if it is just for one season before he hits free agency," Miller writes.
If Williams is indeed available for trade, the Pirates would be remiss not to least see what it would take to add one of the best closers in baseball to solve one of their biggest problems heading into the 2025 season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates