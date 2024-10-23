Pirates Named Landing Spot for Rays Slugger
It's no secret what the Pittsburgh Pirates' biggest need is heading into the 2025 season.
If Pittsburgh is going to have any hope of becoming a playoff team next season, it has to improve the offense. And whereas the Pirates have a plethora of arms internally, including multiple starting pitching prospects they could move to the bullpen, they don't have the same level of hitters waiting in the wings to improve an offense that ranked 24th in runs per game.
Given Pittsburgh's history of being unwilling to spend in free agency, a trade for a proven bat appears more likely. One hitter who would improve the Pirates' offense is Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly broke down each team's biggest weakness and noted the Pirates' lack of a big bat and proposed they trade for Díaz or sign Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker in free agency.
"Are the Pirates going to spend to sign Pete Alonso or Juan Soto?" Kelly wrote. "Almost certainly not. But what about signing Christian Walker to play first base? Or trading for Yandy Díaz? There are solutions if Nutting is willing to increase payroll a moderate amount."
Díaz's price tag will likely be much more feasible for the Pirates to take on rather than getting into a bidding war with other teams for Walker. The Rays first baseman is due $10 million next season and has a club option worth $12 million in 2026.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter also listed Díaz as the No. 9 best trade chip heading into the offseason.
"An underrated contributor for several years, Yandy Díaz broke through on a national level in 2023 when he earned a starting nod in the All-Star Game and went on to win the AL batting title with a .330 average in a 5.2-WAR season," Reuter wrote.
Díaz, 33, had a career season in 2023, winning the American League batting title and tallying a slash line of .330/..410/.522 with 22 home runs and 78 RBIs. The Cuban slugger saw a dip in his performance at the plate in 2024, but still put together a solid season, slashing .281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.
If the Pirates are going to snap their nine-year drought of missing the playoffs, they have to do something about the offense. Díaz's ability to hit and get on base would provide a much-needed boost for a Pittsburgh offense that's in desperate need of an impact bat or two ahead of next season.
