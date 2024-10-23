Pirates Prospects Struggle in AFL Comeback
It wasn't necessarily a night to write home about for a trio of Pittsburgh Pirates prospects in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 8-6 comeback win over the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League.
Pirates No. 3 prospect Termarr Johnson and outfield prospect Sammy Siani combined to go 1-9 with a run scored and three strikeouts. No. 27 prospect Khristian Curtis struggled in his second consecutive outing, allowing five runs (four earned) and walking three batters while only getting one out.
The Scorpions completed the comeback in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run home run by San Francisco Giants infield prospect Bryce Eldridge to put his team up 8-6. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Scottsdale.
Johnson was 1-4 with a double, one run scored and a strikeout. The Pirates' No. 3 prospect grounded out and lined out in his first two at-bats before hitting a double to center field in the top of the fifth inning. After advancing to third base on a wild pitch, he scored on a sacrifice fly from Eldridge to extend the Scorpions' lead to 3-0.
Johnson, who is MLB Pipeline's No. 75 prospect in baseball, struck out in his final at-bat and exited the game as a defensive substitution for Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Adrian Pinto in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Siani struck out in his first and last at-bats of the night. He also grounded out twice and flew out.
Curtis entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with Scottsdale up 4-0. He promptly allowed an inside-the-park home run to Colorado Rockies infield prospect Skyler Messinger which was followed by an infield single and three straight walks to plate another run. After striking out Kala'i Rosario, the Rafters tied the game on an error from Detroit Tigers catching prospect Josue Briceño, which allowed two runs to score and tie the game.
Curtis was taken out of the game and had one more run added to his final stat line after a balk gave Salt River a 5-4 lead. The Pirates' No. 27 prospect has allowed four runs in back-to-back outings.
Scottsdale (5-7) returns to the diamond on Wednesday to face the Peoria Javelinas (3-9) at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates