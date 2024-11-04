Pirates' Dave Parker Named A Hall Of Fame Finalist
Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker will get another shot at reaching the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Parker as one of the finalists on the 2025 Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot. Parker will share the ballot with Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John and Luis Tiant.
The results will be announced on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Parker, who played for the Pirates from 1973-1983 and was also known as "The Cobra," amassed a stellar career, batting .290 with 339 home runs and 1,493 RBIs. He also won an MVP, three Silver Sluggers, two batting titles, three gold gloves and was a seven-time All-Star and won MVP in the game once.
Parker's best season came in 1978 when he won MVP. He led all of baseball in batting average (.334), slugging percentage (.585) and OPS (.979). He also hit 30 home runs and drove in 117 RBIs. The Cobra finished in the top 10 in MVP voting five other times outside of the season he won the award.
Parker also led the league with 215 hits and 44 doubles in 1977. The former Pirates' outfielder ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in home runs (No. 6), doubles (No. 8), and slugging percentage (No. 9).
Across Parker's 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, he amassed a .305 batting average, hit 166 home runs, 758 RBIs and 123 stolen bases.
Pittsburgh reached the NLCS three times and won the World Series in 1979 when it beat the Baltimore Orioles in seven games. Parker batted .341 and drove in six runs for the Pirates en route to them winning it all.
Parker won a World Series Oakland Athletics in 1989 as well. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.
