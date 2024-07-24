Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds Scratched From Lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates all-star outfielder Bryan Reynolds will miss the final game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Wednesday, after the Pirates didn't put him in the starting lineup.
The organization gave an update on the situation, saying they scratched from the lineup due to back spasms. The Pirates medical staff is currently examining him and that his status is day-to-day.
In his place, Joshua Palacios will move to left field, Connor Joe will play in right field and Michael A. Taylor will play in center field against the Cardinals.
Reynolds has had a fantastic season for the Pirates so far, leading the team with a .288 batting average, 117 hits, 406 at-bats, 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 197 total bases, a .353 on-base percentage, a .485 slugging percentage, a .839 OPS and a WAR of 3.1.
He was one of two Pirates players to represent the the franchise for at the All-Star game, along with rookie pitcher Paul Skenes, who started the game for the National League.
This is the first game that Reynolds has missed all season, playing in the previous 101 games up to this point.
He has played most games since coming up to the Pirates in 2019, playing in 134 that season, 55 of 60 in 2020 COVID-19 impacted season, 159 games in 2021, where he was also an All-Star, and 145 games in both 2022 and 2023.
This is a big loss for the Pirates, who have struggled hitting against the Cardinals, just three runs in the first two games. They also have a .233 batting average for the season, tied for the fifth-worst in the MLB.
Pittsburgh will need guys like Taylor, Joe and Palacios to step it up in Reynolds' absence if the team wants to continue fighting for a wild card spot the rest of the way.
