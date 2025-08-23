Pirates Manager Praises Bubba Chandler After Debut
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler excelled in his MLB debut and his manager and nothing but great things to say about him.
Chandler threw four scoreless innings in relief in the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies, closing out a 9-0 win for the Pirates and earning a rare save as well.
He became the first Pirates pitcher that threw a four-inning save in their debut, the fourth MLB pitcher to do so in their debut and the first pitcher ever to throw a scorelss four-inning save in their debut, since the stat originated in 1969.
Chandler followed up a great outing from fellow Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who threw five scoreless innings in his start. Ashcraft only allowed one hit and a walk, while posting six strikeouts over 65 pitches, both career-highs for him.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised the two for their performances and what the future could look like for the franchise with them there.
"My goodness, that was, I mean, with Ash starting, as good as he was, and then Bubba coming in behind, when you talk about efficient and dominating the strike zone, both of those guys, that's a bright future right there," Kelly said.
Chandler showed his strengths in this first outing at the major league level, with his first strikeout coming on 99.9 mph fastball, his second on an 100.4 mph fastball and then his third and final strikeout coming on a 93.2 mph changeup.
He also mixed his slider and curveball in throughout and kept up that speed late on, with his final fastball still reaching 100 mph, the fastest for any Pirates pitcher in 2025.
Kelly knows the great potential Chandler has, coming in as the top pitching prospect in baseball, and that him mixing that fastball with his slider, curveball and changeup makes him an incredibly dangerous opponent to face.
"He's got that type of stuff to hit triple digits deep into a ballgame," Kelly said. "He has carried it as a starter in the minor leagues. I think what was impressive to me is that he was able to go to the off speed. Command his slider. And I don't know, I think it was a right on right changeup that I think he got, I can't remember who it was, but it looked like a really good pitch from the side."
Chandler also showed emotion throughout his start, especially with his second strikeout that ended the top of the sixth inning, stranding a runner on second base.
This endeared him quickly to the Pirates faithful at PNC Park, who have been waiting all season for Chandler to take the mound and dominate.
Chandler and Ashcraft showed in this outing that the Pirates have the potential for an incredible rotation going into 2026 and beyond.
With All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, fellow rookie Mike Burrows and Johan Oviedo as starters, Carmen Mlodzinski, Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana in the pen, the Pirates possess a pitching staff that could get this downtrodden franchise back to the postseason.
Kelly has seen the pitching talent that this team possesses in 2025 and that the confidence and passion they show will play a big role going forward.
"He's passionate," Kelly said on Chandler. "He's got that kind of energy," Kelly said. "He pitches with that energy, which is really cool to see. The stuff is there. Ashcraft has shown it, Bubba has shown it. Obviously, Burrows, Skenes, the younger guys. Mitch, on the staff, Carmen, the young pitching that we've got. It was really cool to see those two young guys do that tonight."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates