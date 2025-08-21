Pirates Starting Pitcher Dominates in Return
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got back one of their starting pitchers after a short stint away and he reminded everyone what makes him a strong option in the rotation.
Right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo made just his second outing for the Pirates in 2025, in the series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park on Aug. 20.
Oviedo began his outing with a 10-pitch at-bat against Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer, who hit a slider inside in the upper corner of the strike zone just fair into the left field bleachers, putting the road team up 1-0.
This could've led to a poor start from Oviedo, who already struggled in his season debut back in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 4. Oviedo threw 43 pitches in just one inning, allowing two earned runs, while posting three strikeouts.
The Pirates sent Oviedo back down to Triple-A Indianapolis the following day, where he made two starts, posting 15 strikeouts over 8.2 innings pitched, before returning to Pittsburgh.
Oviedo didn't let that home run throw him off his game. He locked in, got back on the mound and put in one of the better performances in his career with 75 pitches over five innings, just the one run allowed, two hits, a walk and a hit batter, with six strikeouts.
"Just tried to keep myself positive," Oviedo said after allowing the home run. "I'm not trying to let my emotions control me like what happened last time. Just reminded that this is the big leagues and you're going to have challenges. But at the end of the day, you're a competitor so just keeping getting ahead, keep throwing strikes and something good will happen."
Oviedo only ran into trouble once more in the game, giving up a leadoff ground-rule double to Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and hitting first baseman Ty France, but posting two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the inning.
His most impressive pitch of the day was his slider, which baffled the Blue Jays lineup, serving as the final pitch on his last four strikeouts.
Oviedo was happy with his pitch mix and that he just kept the same mindset he had when he was in Indianapolis, that it was just another game for him.
"Yeah, just tried to keep it like I was doing down there," Oviedo said. "It was another game. Back of my mind, definitely, you're in the big leagues for the second time in a while. But my mindset was it's another game. Been doing this for a long time. So thankfully, all the stuff was there and it went the way we wanted."
That performance was enough for the win, as Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham hit a two-out double that scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Pirates bullpen came through with four scoreless innings for the 2-1 victory.
This marked the first win for Oviedo in a Pirates uniform since he threw six scoreless innings in an 8-6 win at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21, 2023.
Oviedo missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and after he tried coming back early this season, he suffered a lat injury that sidelined him until late June, when he began his first rehab assignment.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Oviedo for his performance against the Blue Jays and was happy to have him back in Pittsburgh after a long journey back from injury.
“To be able to go five innings after that first at-bat against Springer and then a longer first inning in general, it just shows the toughness he’s got and the competitor he is," Kelly said. "I know it’s been a long road for him to get back to doing that on a big-league mound. Just really happy for him and the success he had today.”
Oviedo, if he stays in the rotation, will join right-handed pitchers in All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows.
He could also serve as a part of an impressive rotation next season, with top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler receiving his promotion to the MLB and Jared Jones returning from internal brace surgery.
Pham, who hit the go-ahead two-RBI double early on, said that Oviedo is an important piece for the Pirates going forward and spoke on their relationship, that dates back to when they both played for the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Just what I told him before he got sent down. It's just, 'Learn from this and use it as ammunition to get better when you come back.' He definitely did that," Pham said. "He showed that. That' really good to see. I've known him since the Cardinal days and I'm happy for him. Today was a big step for him. I just wanna see the continued success going forward for him."
Oviedo has had great bullpen support in these two outings as well, especially vs. the Blue Jays. Right-handed pitchers in Kyle Nicolas, who threw two scoreless innings after Oviedo, Isaac Mattson, who threw a scoreless eighth inning, and Dennis Santana, who closed out the game with his ninth save of the season
The Pirates have a potentially strong starting rotation with Oviedo and the others, but with a solid bullpen, they could finally see more team success in the near future, something Oviedo wants to be a part of.
"Amazing. Last time they had my back. Today, they did it again," Oviedo said. "It's really good to see the guys go out there and show off. So excited about this group and what we can accomplish in the next years."
