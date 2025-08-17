Pirates Name New Starting Pitcher vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their next contest with a pitcher that will take the mound that hasn't started in almost three months.
Pirates manager announced that right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will start a bullpen game in the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Mlodzinski went after a starting pitcher position ahead of this season and started the Spring Training opener for the Pirates.
He earned the fifth spot in the Pirates starting rotation, as right-handed pitcher Jared Jones suffered an Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) sprain in his right elbow, with Jones eventually undergoing season-ending surgery.
Mlodzinski made nine starts for the Pirates, finishing with a 1-4 record, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and an opposing batting average of .311.
He usually did well through the first time facing a batting order, but then struggled the second and third times through. This occurred in his first start on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31, where he had three scoreless innings and then allowed four runs in the fourth inning before leaving the game.
Mlodzinski did have good outings, including his second start against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7, as he allowed one earned run over five innings, while posting a season-high six strikeouts for his only win on the season. He also allowed no runs over a season-high 5.2 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves at home on May 11.
He struggled in his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 17, as he allowed seven hits, four earned runs and a walk over 3.1 innings pitched in the 5-2 defeat.
The Pirates then optioned Mlodzinski to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 21, bringing in rookie right-handed relief pitcher Mike Burrows as the fifth starter.
Mlodzinski started three games at Triple-A, winning two games, allowing just two earned runs over 15.2 innings pitched for a 1.15 ERA, 16 strikeouts to seven walks and an opposing batting average of .196.
The Pirates recalled Mlodzinski on June 11 and he's held a bulllpen role over the past two months, serving as a middle reliever that can take a larger amount of innings of needed.
He has done well as a relief pitcher, with a 2.55 ERA over 35.1 innings pitched and 34 strikeouts to eight walks in 15 appearances.
Mlodzinski takes over from left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who moves from the starting rotation to the bullpen for the rest of the 2025 season.
The Pirates now have just three confirmed starting pitchers in their rotation, along with All-Star Paul Skenes and veteran Mitch Keller, plus Burrows.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who has spent most of 2025 with the Pirates coming out of the bullpen, made starts in his last two outings and could earn a spot in the rotation the rest of the season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates