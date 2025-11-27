Three Things Pirates Fans Should Be Thankful For

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving brings people together to celebrate what's most important in life and for Pittsburgh Pirates fans, there are things they should be thankful for.

Paul Skenes Being the Best Pitcher in Baseball

While the Pirates may not have the best team in baseball, they do have the best pitcher around in right-handed starter Paul Skenes.

Skenes showed no regression in his first full MLB season, dominating competition from start to finish, winning the National League Cy Young Award.

He had just a 10-10 record in 32 starts with the Pirates, but posted a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9, a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.

Skenes ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth-most strikeouts, the fourth-lowest WHIP, the sixth-lowest batting average and the 10th-most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates also have a new pitching coach for next season in Bill Murphy, who played a role in helping great Astros pitchers over the last five years and winning the 2022 World Series.

Skenes turns just 24 years old next May and he is primed for one of the best pitching careers in baseball history, with at least the next few with the Pirates.

Konnor Griffin is the Top Prospect in Baseball

There may not be many MLB teams who make better back-to-back first round picks than the Pirates did in 2023 with Skenes first overall out of LSU and in 2024 with Konnor Griffin out of Jackson Prepartory School in Jackson, Miss.

Griffin had a sensational first season of professional baseball, starting off with Single-A Bradenton after a solid showing in Spring Training, then to High-A Greensboro on June 10 and finally with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18, where he finished his campaign.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladmir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His play eventually led him earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.

He earned numerous accolades for his play, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

Griffin also most recently won a MiLB Gold Glove at shortstop. a position the Pirates hope he continues developing at in 2026.

Pirates fans may also see Griffin in Pittsburgh next season, with the team reportedly considering making him the starting shortstop for Opening Day.

Whether he does that or not is still unknown, but Pirates fans can find solace that they have one of the best future talents in baseball close to making his mark at such a young age.

Future Talent Arrived and Incoming Prospects for the Pirates

The 2025 season was a poor one in terms of results, but the Pirates now have some of their best players finally on the 26-man roster and players still watiting for their shot.

Pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler and Hunter Barco all made their MLB debuts in 2025 and Mike Burrows became part of the starting rotation and bullpen.

Ashcraft and Burrows worked hard from serious injuries after spending many years in the minor leagues, Chandler was one of the top prospects in baseball and Barco also joined the Pirates after Tommy John surgery back in 2022.

Along with Griffin, the Pirates also have a few players that have great futures ahead of them.

Valdez, like Griffin, had a breakout season as well, which extended into the Arizona Fall League , earning him a spot on the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft .

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outfielder Edward Florentino starred at just 18 years old and ended up as a top 100 prospect after his play in Bradenton.

Tony Blanco Jr. possesses the best power in the minor leagues, hitting the hardest home run last season outside of any MLB player, and could become a massive threat if he stays healthy and improves his contact.

Second baseman Termarr Johnson, who the Pirates took fourth overall in 2022, had a solid season with Altoona and is trending towards another one wth Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates also took right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. and while just 19 years old, he's easily reaching 100 mph on his fastball.

Pittsburgh has a bright future with some talented prospects on the way, which is something every Pirates fans should give thanks for.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!