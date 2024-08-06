Pirates Duo Visits Steelers at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers both play on the North Shore in the City of Pittsburgh, but chose to recently meet up in a different location.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II, special teams coach Danny Smith and former general manager Kevin Colbert at Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
The Pirates play home this upcoming series against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday-Thursday, allowing Shelton and Cherington to enjoy a Steelers training camp practice. First pitch Tuesday night is at 6:40 p.m.
Cherington and Shelton started working for the Pirates prior to the 2020 season. Cherington has worked on a number of trades and MLB Drafts to build the franchise and Shelton is 274-383 (.417) in his fifth season at the helm.
The Steelers have spent almost the past two weeks at training camp in Latrobe and will play their first preseason game against the Houston Texas Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.
Rooney has worked in the Steelers front office for more than two decades, working as vice president and general counsel. He has served on the board of directors since 1989 and has been the president of the Steelers since 2003. He also became the majority team owner in 2017 following the death of his father, Dan Rooney.
Colbert worked for the Steelers for 23 years from 2000-22. He spent 2000-2010 with the franchise as director of football operations was general manager from 2010-16 and both vice president and general manager from 2016-22, stepping down after the 2022 NFL Draft. Tony Khan now serves as the Steelers general manager, dealing with contract negotiations, trades, and drafts.
Smith is heading into his 12th season as special teams coordinator for the Steelers. He had previous stints as a special teams coordinator with the Washington Redskins from 2004-12, the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03 and the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995-98.
