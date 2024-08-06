Pirates on Outside Looking in of Wild Card Race
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their last series this past weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks, making their attempt to land a National League Wild Card spot much harder.
The Diamondbacks opened up a 5-0 lead early in game one, but the Pirates battled back to take a 7-6 lead. The bullpen would let the Pirates down, as the Diamondbacks would eventually win 9-8.
The Pirates bounced back and won 4-2 in game two, dealing with a rain delay, and getting a go-ahead two-run home run from Bryan Reynolds. Catcher Joey Bart also drove two runs in as well to ensure the victory.
Pittsburgh looked like they would win the series in game three, taking a 4-0 lead early and rookie All-Star Paul Skenes starting. Arizona got two runs in to cut the deficit and designated hitter Joc Pederson hit a three-run home run to make it a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning off of Colin Holderman, who has struggled as of late.
The Pirates cut it close at the end, but the Diamondbacks won 6-5 and took the series.
NL Wild Card Standings (Team: Record + Games Ahead/Back +Win %)
No. 4 Atlanta Braves: 60-51/level/.541
No. 5 Arizona Diamondbacks: 61-52/level/.540
No. 6 San Diego Padres: 61-52/level/.540
No. 7 New York Mets: 59-53/1.5 games back/.527
No. 8 Pittsburgh Pirates: 56-55/4 games back/.505
No. 9 St. Louis Cardinals: 57-56/4 games back/.504
No. 10 San Francisco Giants: 57-57/4.5 games back/.500
This was the second series loss to the Diamondbacks for the Pirates, as they did so last weekend in Phoenix, winning just one game.
The Pirates now sit in No. 8, two spots out and four games back from a wild card place.
Arizona has moved higher in the NL wild card standings as a result, holding the No. 5 spot.
The Atlanta Braves continue to stay in at No. 4, as they've done since the All-Star break. The San Diego Padres are 11-3 since the All-Star break and are now level with the Diamondbacks at the No.5-6 positon.
The New York Mets started out 6-2 after the All-Star break, but are 4-5 in their last nine games and sit in No. 7, 1.5 games back of the Diamondbacks and Padres.
The St. Louis Cardinals are the worst team in the race post All-Star break, 7-10 overall and one win in their last five games, losing three out of four to the Chicago Cubs and the series opener to the Mets, putting them four games back.
The San Francisco Giants have played great recently, 8-2 in their last eight games. They are now .500 and 4.5 games back in No. 10.
Pirates Schedule Ahead
The Pirates still have a difficult schedule ahead, as they host the Padres at home these next three days. They'll then head back out west to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Padres. They return home to face AL West leading Seattle Mariners, then travel to the reigning World Series Champions in the Texas Rangers.
They need to win series against the Padres if they want to get closer to a wild card spot and need to win most of their remaining series as well to make their first postseason apperance since 2015.
