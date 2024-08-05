Pirates Promote Former WVU Pitcher to Greensboro
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted a former West Virginia Mountaineers pitcher in their minor league system, moving him closer to realizing his childhood dream.
Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed earned a promotion from the Single-A Bradenton Marauders of the Florida State Complex League to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, which the Pirates announced on twitter.
Reed played for Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., about 20-25 miles northwest of Atlanta. He held a 2.58 ERA in 13 apperances in his junior year in 2019 and earned the No. 55 spot in the Class of 2020 from Perfect Game.
He struggled as a freshman in 2021, with a 7.59 ERA in 32.0 innings pitched, 4-5 record with seven starts in 15 apperances and 34 strikeouts to 19 walks.
Reed improved as a sophomore, bringing down his ERA to 5.13 in 40.1 innings pitched and 18 appearances, plus 42 strikeouts to 20 walks.
He starred in his junior season in 2023, massively improving upon his first two years. He made 25 apperances out of the bullpen, a 2.61 ERA with just 11 earned runs, made seven saves, had 60 strikeouts to just 25 walks and held opposing hitters to a .232 batting average.
Reed earned All-Big 12 First Team and ABCA All-East Region Second Team honors for his play in 2023.
The Pirates would take Reed in the Fourth Round with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, after he chose to enter the draft and forgoing his senior season. He signed a $600,000 bonus, just a little below the slot at his draft selection.
He pitched for the rookie Pirates in the Florida Complex League in 2023, finishing with a 1-2 record in four apperances and two starts, a 2.57 ERA in 7.0 innings pitched and six strikeouts to three walks.
Reed started the 2024 season at Bradenton where he would demostrate just why he earned this recent promotion. He had a 5-3 record in 17 starts, a 2.43 ERA in 77.2 innings pitched, 96 strikeouts to 42 walks and held opposing hitters to a .199 batting average.
The Pirates actually promoted him last week on July 31 and he made his first start with Greensboro on Saturday. He pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and no runs allowed, against the Winston-Salem Dash.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates