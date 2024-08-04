Pirates Beat Delay and Diamondbacks, Even Series
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the rain delay and the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-1, to even the closely contested series.
The Pirates (56-54) improve to 8-6 and 5-3 at home since the end of the All-Star Break and look to continue winning to get closer to a National League Wild Card spot, competing with teams like the Diamondbacks (59-52).
Pirates catcher Joey Bart got things going with a solo home run off of Diamondbacks starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the bottom of the second inning.
The teams got through four innings before heavy rain came through the Pittsburgh area, forcing a delay that lasted an hour and eight minutes.
The Pirates took out starting right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller, who only allowed one hit and two walks while making four strikeouts in 60 pitches, due to the delay.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana came out of the bullpen for the top of the fifth inning and struggled mightily. He allowed back-to-back singles to third baseman Eugenio Suárez and catcher Gabriel Moreno and then hit shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, loading the bases for the Diamondbacks with no outs.
Left-handed relief pitcher Jalen Beeks, who the Pirates acquired this week in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, came into a difficult situation.
He managed to get right fielder Corbin Carroll to pop out to Oneil Cruz at shortstop and struck out second baseman Ketel Marte to get two quick outs.
A long battle with designated hitter Joc Pederson ended in a walk on a full count, tying the game for the Diamondbacks at 1-1. Beeks then struck out first baseman Josh Bell to keep the game level.
The Pirates got things going in the top of the sixth inning, with designated Andrew McCutchen leading off with a single after an 11-pitch at-bat. McCutchen had to leave the game with an injury and Ji Hwan Bae came in to pinch-run.
Left fielder Bryan Reynolds then hit a home run to center field, his 19th of the season, giving Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead.
First baseman Connor Joe then doubled, but the referees called him out at second base initially after it looked like he got tagged out before hitting the bag. A review eventually determined that Joe was safe, keeping him on with no outs.
Bart came through again and singled to score Joe from second base, extending the lead to 4-1.
Pittsburgh got some great pitching from the bullpen in this win. Right-handed Kyle Nicolas allowed one hit in both the sixth and seventh innings and left-handed Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the eight inning.
Right-handed closer David Bednar came in for the ninth inning and got the first two batters in Moreno and Suárez with strikeouts, coming close to the win.
He then allowed a double to Perdomo, walked Carroll and then allowed a single to Marte, which scored Perdomo to cut the lead to 4-2.
Bednar would get pinch-hitter Alek Thomas to fly out, earning his 20th save and securing the victory.
The Pirates will look to win the series against the Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon, as All-Star rookie Paul Skenes starts at 1:35 p.m.
