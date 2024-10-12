Pirates Insiders Predict One Free Agent Leaves, One Stays
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a pair of big decisions when it comes to a pair of veteran free agents this offseason.
Outfielder/designated hitter and longtime face of the franchise Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman are both set to hit the open market. Pirates insiders Noah Hiles and Andrew Destin broke down the situation for both players and predicted that McCutchen would re-sign with the franchise while Chapman will opt to sign elsewhere.
"As the Pirates have stated multiple times, they’d like for McCutchen to retire with the Pirates, and there have been no public indications to suggest his time as a big-leaguer is nearing an imminent end," Destin wrote. "Perhaps 2025 is McCutchen’s last season, but that will almost assuredly be with the Pirates."
McCutchen, 38, was one of the Pirates' better hitters last season, hitting 20 home runs and driving in 50 runs while slashing .232/.328/.411 and he had an OPS of .739. Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz were the only players to hit more home runs than McCutchen in 2024.
The only thing that could seemingly pry the former MVP and five-time All-Star away from the Pirates is the desire to play for a bonafide contender in an attempt to win the first World Series of his career. If McCutchen wants to return to Pittsburgh, nothing should stand in the way of that happening.
Chapman's situation is much more complicated than McCutchen's. After signing a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with Pittsburgh last offseason, he struck out 98 batters over 61.2 innings pitched, went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and had 14 saves. While the 36-yard-old left-hander could still be a solid arm for a Pirates bullpen that ranked 27th in ERA, Hiles believes Pittsburgh could get multiple relievers for the same price as Chapman.
"Chapman would be a nice player to bring back if they can get him for a cheaper price. While he ended up being a decent investment, the Pirates can probably get two leverage arms for the price they paid him ($10.5 million) last season. If he wanted that same deal for 2025, I might consider it."
