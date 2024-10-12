Pirates 'Worst Contract' Becoming Clear Problem
The Pittsburgh Pirates don't spend a whole lot of money, so when they do, they better make sure they are making the right decision.
It appears they didn't do that with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
In April 2022, the Pirates handed Hayes an eight-year, $70 million contract extension, representing the biggest deal in franchise history.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has named that Pittsburgh's worst contract.
"The last three seasons have nonetheless raised the question of whether Hayes' apparent offensive upside actually exists," Rymer said. "He still has solid underlying metrics, but all he has to show for them is a .673 OPS."
Rymer does qualify his statement by noting that Hayes is a terrific defender, but what he provides at the plate leaves much to be desired.
The Pirates' decision to make Hayes their highest-paid player is certainly a bit of a head-scratcher considering he was coming off of a 2021 campaign in which he slashed .257/.316/.373 with six home runs and 38 RBI over 396 plate appearances when they handed him the new deal.
Hayes did enjoy a solid 2023 season, slashing .271/.309/.453 with 15 homers, 31 doubles and 61 RBI across 525 trips to the dish, but he then took a major step back with a miserable .573 OPS in 96 games this year.
Overall, Hayes owns a lifetime .258/.313/.385 slash line, which is certainly not what Pittsburgh was hoping for when it paid him those big bucks.
Yes, the 27-year-old is brilliant defensively, as evidenced by his 10.6 UZR/150 and 10 DRS in 2024, but he was so bad at the plate that he only managed a 0.1 WAR in spite of his fielding prowess.
Hayes has four years remaining on his deal, including a club option for 2030. Based on his current trajectory, he may not remain in Pittsburgh through the entirety of his contract.
