Pirates Pitching Dominates in Win Over Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates pitching staff continued their recent great performances, as they took down the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2 in the series opener at Great American Ball Park.
The Pirates have won three straight games, as they took the final two games of the final series at home vs. the Athletics, with a 2-0 win on Sept. 20 and an 11-0 win in the series finale on Sept. 21.
Pittsburgh improves to 68-89 overall and 24-52 on the road, while Cincinnati falls to 80-77 overall and 44-35 at home.
Left fielder Jack Suwinski hit a one out double off of Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer in the top of the second inning, giving the Pirates their first hit of the game.
Rookie second baseman Nick Yorke then singled, scoring Suwinski, and right fielder Alexander Canario hit a double down the left field line, scoring Yorke to make it a 2-0 lead for the Pirates.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz came through for the Pirates with two outs, hitting a two-run opposite field home run that just went over the left field wall, doubling the Pirates lead at 4-0.
That home run marked the first for Cruz since Aug. 30 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. It also marked his 20th of the season, and with 38 stolen bases, he joins Barry Bonds as one two Pirates to hit 20 or more home runs and steal 35 or more bases in a season.
Pirartes right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw a scoreless first inning, before giving up a two-run home run to Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who hit a fastball 415 feet to the right field seats, as the home team halved the deficit at 4-2.
Oviedo got the next seven batters out before walking first baseman Spencer Steer and giving up a single to De La Cruz, putting two Reds base runners on with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
He got out of the inning unscathed, as he struck out second baseman Matt McClain and left fielder Will Benson back-to-back.
Oviedo got the first two outs of the fifth inning before walking center fielder TJ Freidl, which led to Pirates manager Don Kelly taking him out for right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta.
Moreta threw a slider in the dirt, that rookie catcher Rafael Flores had to block, but recuperated and threw out Freidl at second base to end the fifth inning. This also marked the first MLB game that Flores played at catcher.
Oviedo finished his outing by allowing two hits, three walks, the two-run home run, while posting seven strikeouts over 82 pitches and 4.2 innings of work.
Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco made his MLB debut for the Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning, after they brought him up from Triple-A Indianapolis the same day.
Barco got a hard line out from right fielder Noelvi Marte to begin his outing, but then gave up a single to pinch-hitter Miguel Andujar.
He got a ground ball from Steer, with Andujar out at second base, then gave up a single to De La Cruz, putting runners on the corners with two outs.
Barco stranded both runners, as he got a ground out from McClain, keeping the Pirates up 4-2.
Right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence took the mound for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh inning and struck Benson out, but the pitch bounced off his back leg and he made it to first base safely.
Lawrence then struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson and got pinch-hitter Sal Stewart to ground into an inning-ending double-play, dropping his season ERA to 0.57.
The Pirates offense struggled following the second inning, with just three hits over the next five innings and then wasting a leadoff double from third baseman Jared Triolo in the top of the eighth inning.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson took over for the Pirates in the bottom of the eighth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Friedl.
He also got out of the inning unscathed, as he got Marte to pop out and then Andujar to ground out into an inning-ending double play.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana came on for the save in the bottom of the ninth inning. He walked De La Cruz with one out, but got McClain to hit into a game-ending double play, securing the win the Pirates.
The win for the Pirates also hurts the Reds' playoff chances, as they are tied with the New York Mets for the final spot in the National League Wild Card race.
Pittsburgh improves to 5-6 against Cincinnati this season and get their first win on the road, after getting swept April 13-15.
