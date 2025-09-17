Pirates Bullpen Falters in Sweep-Clinching Defeat to Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fought back from an early deficit, but the bullpen had their issues, resulting in an 8-4 defeat to the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at PNC Park.
This loss makes it four straight defeats for the Pirates, which includes all three against the Cubs, marking a series sweep, their 12th time getting swept in 2025.
The Pirates have now lost 11 of the last 12 games, which includes back-to-back series sweep defeats to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7, and the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 9-11 at Camden Yards, plus two losses to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sept. 12 and Sept. 14.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo had a rough start to his outing vs. the Cubs in the top of the first inning.
He walked first baseman Michael Busch, gave up a single to second baseman Nico Hoerner, putting runners on the corners, then committed a balk, moving both runners and scoring Busch to put the Cubs up 1-0.
Oviedo then gave up a two-run home run to left fielder Ian Happ on a curveball and a solo home run to designated hitter Moisés Ballestros on a four-seam fastball, as the Cubs built their lead up to 4-0 with still no one out in the first inning.
He hit right fielder Seiya Suzuki with a pitch, got his first out on center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong flying out, then gave up a single to shortstop Dansby Swanson, putting Cubs baserunners on the corners.
Oviedo finally got out of the inning after getting Cubs catcher Reese McGuire to ground into a double play, after 26 pitches.
The Pirates responded with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, as left fielder Tommy Pham walked and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled, putting runnres on the corners.
Catcher Joey Bart took advantage of the scoring opportunity, hitting a three-run home run off of Cubs left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, taking a fastball and sending it 419 feet into the Pirates bullpen past the center field wall, as the Pirates trimmed the deficit to 4-3.
This marked just the third home run for Bart this season and his first since a solo home run vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at American Family Field on Aug. 11.
Center fielder Alexander Canario and right fielder Nick Yorke hit back-to-back singles after the Bart home run, giving the chance for the Pirates to tie or take the lead, but first baseman Rafael Flores struck out in his first at-bat and ended the inning.
Oviedo gave up back-to-back walks to third baseman Matt Shaw and Busch to start the top of the second inning, but would get Hoerner to fly out, Happ to pop out and then struck out Ballestros to get out of the inning unscathed.
The Pirates began the bottom of the second inning by loading the bases, as third baseman Cam Devanney and shortstop Jared Triolo hit back-to-back singles and Boyd hit second baseman Nick Gonzales.
Pham popped out, but McCutchen walked and brought home Devanney, tying the game up at 4-4.
The Pirates failed to take the lead, as both Bart and Canario struck out, keeping the score tied.
Both Crow-Armstrong and Flores doubled in the third inning, but neither team brought them around to score, again keeping it level at 4-4.
Oviedo would end up having a decent outing after a poor first inning, going five innings and giving up just two hits and walk the final four frames over a season-high 99 pitches.
Pirate right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez came on for the sixth inning, after he came off the Major League Paternity Leave List.
He got a ground ball from Swanson, but his throw to Flores at first base wasn't strong enough, resulting in an error.
Ramírez got McGuire to fly out, then walked Shaw and Bart committed an error, allowing Swanson to make it to third base He then got a fly out from Busch, which scored Swanson on a sacrifice fly and gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead.
He gave up a single to Hoerner and then Pirates manager Don Kelly took Ramírez out for left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk.
Sisk gave up back-to-back singles to Happ and pinch-hitter Justin Turner, scoring Shaw and Hoerner to make it a 7-4 lead to the Cubs.
Right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta came in the top of the seventh inning and escaped a jam after giving up a walk and a single with two outs.
Moreta then walked both Hoerner and Happ with one out in the top of the eighth inning, prompting Kelly to bring in right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas, who gave up a single to Turner to make it 8-4 to the Cubs.
The Pirates finish their season against the Cubs 3-10, going 1-5 at PNC Park and 2-5 at Wrigley Park, as they struggled throughout 2025 against their National League Central Divisional foe.
This win also clinched a playoff spot for the Cubs, with the Pirates recently eliminating themselves from the postseason for the 10th straight season.
