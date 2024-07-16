Pirates Expected to Add at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have climbed their way back into playoff contention at the midway point of the season. As they prepare to send Paul Skenes to the mound at the All-Star game, they'll take some time to make adjustments before the second half of the year. Which could come with some changes.
As the trade deadline quickly approaches, the Pirates could be a team looking to make some additions. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Andrew Destin told 93.7 The Fan that he believes the team will be in the hunt for some added names, instead of selling at the deadline, which looked like a possibility before their latest run.
"It's interesting. Since the last time I was asked this question, a lot has changed," Destin said. "They swept the White Sox, they took two out of three from the Brewers. Before that, I was pretty steadfast about what I have been hearing, what I have been talking about with people around the industry, you know Aroldis Chapman would be a prime candidate to be moved if they were five or six games under .500 going into the deadline. If they keep this up, I see no way that they don't add. That being said, is it probably going to be some smaller moves? Yeah, for sure."
Destin believes the team will look for an outfielder to add to the mix, as well as some possibilities to give Ke'Bryan Hayes some rest in the second half of the season.
"If I was creating a Christmas wishlist, I would look at a guy like Tommy Pham on a short rental deal would be a nice outfielder that you could plug in there," Destin said. "... I wouldn't be surprised if they pursued a corner infielder. Somebody who can compliment what Rowdy Telez has down, who can give Ke'Bryan Hayes a day or two."
The Pirates as a game and a half back from the New York Mets for the final wildcard spot in the National League. They return to action against the Philadelphia Phillies, and with their rookie phenom only getting better throughout the year, they may have the pitching strong enough to carry them to the postseason in 2024.
