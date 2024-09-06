Pirates Expected to Lose Key Reliever
The Pittsburgh Pirates have shown flashes of big-time potential throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season. Unfortunately, they have gone through a brutal collapse late in the season that has all but eliminated them from playoff contention.
Currently, the Pirates may not be mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but they are 11 games out of the final Wild Card spot.
All fans can agree that Pittsburgh will need to head into the offseason and look to make moves to get to the playoffs in 2025.
While there are reasons for optimism, there is a new prediction that will take a talented piece away from the Pirates. They are being projected to end up losing hard-throwing relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman in free agency this offseason.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has predicted that Chapman will leave town.
Chapman has appeared in 58 games this season with Pittsburgh. He has compiled a 5-4 record to go along with a 3.42 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, five saves, 22 holds, and four blown saves. He has completed 52.2 innings of work.
At 36 years old, he has become a key piece of the bullpen. The Pirates would certainly feel the loss if he did end up leaving town.
Quite a few teams will likely show interest in signing him, assuming he does leave Pittsburgh. He's one of the more powerful arms in baseball, even this late in his career.
It seems likely that the Pirates will try to keep him around and re-sign him this offseason. But, that's far from being a sure thing.
Only time will tell, but there seems to be a very good chance that Chapman could end up leaving town this offseason. If he does, the front office will need to get busy to find a way to replace him.
