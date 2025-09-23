Pirates Extend Outfielder's Stay on Injured List
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder will stay on the injured list for a longer period, ahead of his upcoming surgery.
The Pirates transferred outfielder Ronny Simon from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on Sept. 23, ahead of their series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
They did this so that they could put left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco on the 40-man roster from Triple-A Indianapolis, as they selected his contract. They also optioned left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk to the minors, giving Barco a spot on the 28-man roster.
Simon suffered an dislocated shoulder in his last outing vs. the Boston Red Sox in the series opener at Fenway Park on Aug. 29.
He came on as a pinch runner in the seventh inning and after sliding home on a sacrifice bunt, Red Sox catcher Connor Wong's knee hit Simon's left arm as he was tagging Simon out before he touched home plate.
Simon came up in immediate pain and left the game shortly after, but did score a run in the 4-2 victory for the Pirates.
The Pirates placed Simon on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 30 and he hasn't played any games since.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk announced in his last injury report on Sept. 17 that Simon will undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum, which will keep him out four-to-six monhts.
They are also waiting to do the surgery, as Simon fractured the head of the humerus, as well as tearing his labrum. Tomczyk said they want the bone to heal and get "sticky", before Simon undergoes his labrum surgery.
Simon will likely have his surgery in early October, which would put him on track for a return from February to April 2026.
The Pirates claimed Simon off of waivers from the Miami Marlins on June 2, as they designated him for assignment the day prior.
He played with Indianapolis before his first call up, slashing .291/.386/.447 for an OPS of .833 in 52 games, 60 hits in 206 at-bats, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 32 walks to 40 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 30 attempts.
The Pirates recalled Simon on Aug. 13 after they placed Oneil Cruz on the seven-day concussion list.
Simon played in seven games for the Pirates, starting four contests in right field and three contests in left field.
He slashed .233/.250/.267 for an OPS of .517 in those seven games, with seven hits in 30 at-bats, one double, two RBIs and one walk to eight strikeouts.
Simon had two hits in his debut, with two runs scored as well in the 12-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field on Aug. 13.
He also had two hits in his last outing for the Pirates in their series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, including an RBI-double in his final at-bat, tying the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning.
The Pirates optioned Simon to Indianapolis, after they ended the rehab assignment of center fielder Oneil Cruz and activated him from the concussion injured list on Aug. 26, before coming back on Aug. 29, with outfielder Jack Suwinski going on the 10-day injured list.
