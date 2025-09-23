Pirates Send Lefty Reliever Down to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few roster moves ahead of their series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, including sending one of their bullpen arms down to the minor leagues.
The Pirates optioned left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk to Triple-A Indianapolis, as they selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco, making room on the 26-man roster. The Pirates also transferred outfielder Ronny Simon from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, putting Barco on the 40-man roster.
Sisk re-joined with the Pirates for his second stint this season on Aug. 29, as they recalled him from Triple-A after right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas went on the Major League Bereavement/Family Emergency List.
He made nine appearances for the Pirates in September, seven of which were scoreless outings, finishing with a 3.38 ERA over eight innings, 10 strikeouts to four walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP.
Sisk gave up a two-run home run in a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 6 and also an earned run in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, both at PNC Park.
His last appearance came in the 4-3 loss to the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 19, striking out two batters over a scoreless inning of relief.
Sisk joined the Pirates from the Kansas City Royals, along with first baseman prospect Callan Moss, in a trade for left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter on July 31 ahead of the deadline.
He made five appearances at Indianapolis, allowing six earned runs over 5.1 innings pitched for a 10.13 ERA, five walks and five strikeouts, before the Pirates recalled him on Aug. 15, sending down right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders.
Sisk made four appearances for the Pirates, finishing with a 1-1 record, an 8.10 ERA over 3.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts to one walk and one hit batter, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
He threw a scoreless sixth inning vs. the Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15, but hit center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to leadoff the bottom of the seventh inning. Pirates right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson would eventually allow Crow-Armstrong to score and Sisk took the earned run.
Sisk pitched in the following game on Aug. 16 with a tie game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning and gave up two hits for two earned runs in the 3-1 defeat, for his first loss at the MLB level.
He made two appearances vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, throwing a scoreless inning in each outing. He also earned his first MLB win on Aug. 18 in the 5-2 victory for the Pirates, posting two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning.
The Pirates optioned Sisk to Indianapolis on Aug. 20, as they recalled right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.
Sisk made two appearences for Indianapolis before coming back to Pittsburgh, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, one walk and posting one strikeout.
With the Triple-A season over, Sisk won't pitch again in a competitive game in the 2025 season.
The Pirates will keep at least one left-handed pitcher on their roster in Barco, a big change from when they had six on their Opening Day roster.
Pittsburgh has a bullpen consisting of right-handers in Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana. They also have starters/relievers in rookie right-handers in Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus Carmen Mlodzinski.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates