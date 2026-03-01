Pirates' Hunter Barco Gets Big Spring Training Chance

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the more promising young pitchers in baseball in Hunter Barco, who has a big season ahead of him.

Barco will make his first Spring Training start for the Pirates, as they face the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on March 1.

He has made just one appearance for the Pirates in the Grapefruit League, throwing a scoreless inning of relief in the 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 23.

Barco did load the bases in this outing, with two walks and a hit by pitch, but kept his composure and got two strikeouts and a lineout to escape unscathed.

The Pirates will want more efficient outings out of Barco going forward in Spring Training and against the Cardinals is a great start.

Where Barco Stands Heading into 2026

Barco has little MLB experience, but there's no doubt the Pirates see him as an important part of their future pitching staff.

He'll likely end up in the starting rotation at some point, not likely Opening Day, but could make the roster as a left-handed long-reliever out of the bullpen.

The Pirates under manager Don Kelly utilizied the bullpen to starting rotation approach for a few pitchers last year, most noticeable in rookies Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler , which worked out well.

Feb 23, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Both Ashcraft and Chandler should serve a major role in the Pirates starting rotation this season and Barco could do so as well, but will need good outings in relief.

The Pirates have four left-handed pitchers on their 40-man roster, including the likes of Mason Montgomery , Evan Sisk and Gregory Soto , who signed one-year, $7.75 million deal with the Pittsburgh this winter.

Soto is a lock for the Opening Day roster, and it looks like Barco, Sisk and Soto will have to fight for that final spot for a southpaw.

Looking Back at Hunter Barco's 2025 Season

Barco has had a long road to the major leagues since the Pirates took him in the second round out of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Florda, as he had Tommy John surgery prior, which kept him from making his professional debut until late 2023.

Florida pitcher Hunter Barco, left, throws out Vanderbiltâ€™s Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) at first base during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Vanderbilt Vs Florida Baseball 011 | Mark Zaleski/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He had his breakout season in 2025, as he set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched at Double-A Altoona. He also earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Award in April.

Barco earned promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 6, following six scoreless starts with Altoona. He started 17 of 21 games pitched there, with a 3.79 ERA over 73.2 innings pitched, 82 strikeouts to 42 walks, .215 BAA and a 1.37 WHIP.

The Pirates called him up towards the end of September and made his MLB debut vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 23.

Barco threw a scoreless sixth inning and helped the Pirates get a 4-2 victory, earning his first MLB win and became the first left-handed pitcher in Pirates history to win his first game since Paul Maholm did so on Aug. 30, 2005.

He then threw two scoreless innings in relief in the regular season finale, a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 28.

