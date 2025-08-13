Pirates Call Up New Outfielder vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made roster moves, one of which included adding a new outfielder to the team ahead of their series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
The Pirates announced that they recalled Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis, as they placed outfielder Oneil Cruz on the seven-day concussion injured list.
Simon joined the Pirates on June 2, as they claimed him off of waivers from the Miami Marlins, who designated him for assignment the day prior.
He has spent the time since then with Indianapolis, slashing .291/.386/.447 for an OPS of .833 in 52 games, 60 hits in 206 at-bats, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 32 walks to 40 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 30 attempts.
Simon has played mostly at left field for Indianapolis, starting 33 of 34 games played there, but also right field too, with seven starts there.
He signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins in the offseason and starred with Triple-A Jacksonville early on this season, slashing .354/.441/.521 for an OPS of .962 in 15 games, with 17 hits, one double, two triples, a home run, nine RBIs and nine walks to 10 strikeouts.
The Marlins added him to the 40-man roster on April 20 and promoted him to the MLB for the first time. He made his debut on April 21 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot Park, with an RBI-single for his first hit.
Simón moved around as a fielder, starting eight of nine games played at second base, playing one game at shortstop, starting three of six games in left field and four starts as designated hitter.
He made national news after making three errors in four innings at second base vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 27. Marlins manager Clayton McCullough pulled Simón, who shed tears as he left the field and ran into the dugout.
Simon will leadoff for the Pirates, becoming their 12th player to leadoff this season, and play right field, the seventh player to do so.
He takes over from Bryan Reynolds, who moves to designated hitter and bats third, with Andrew McCutchen headed to the bench.
Jack Suwinski will take Cruz's spot in center field and bat sixth in the lineup and Tommy Pham comes back in at left field and bats fourth for the Pirates, completing the outfield.
The Pirates maintain the same infield as the day prior, with Spencer Horwitz playing first base, Nick Gonzales at second base, Jared Triolo at shortstop and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base. Horwitz and Gonzales both drop down one spot in the lineup to second and fifth, respectively.
Joey Bart takes over from Henry Davis at catcher and bats eighth, rounding out the Pirates' lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates in the series finale on Aug. 12, facing off against Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Keller dominated in his sole start vs. the Brewers in 2025, allowing just one run over seven innings pitched, with seven strikeouts over 94 pitches in a no decision, which the Pirates eventually won 2-1 at PNC Park on May 24.
He was just one out short of a quality start in his last outing, going 5.2 innings and allowing two earned runs vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 8 in a no decision. They Pirates came back late and won the game, 3-2.
Keller has had a strong season in 2025, despite a 5-10 record over 24 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA over 137.2 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts to 37 walks, a .249 opposing batting average and a 1.23 WHIp.
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
RF Ronny Simon
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Jack Suwinski
C Joey Bart
SS Jared Triolo
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates