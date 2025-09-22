Pirates' Pierogi Race Winner Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates concluded their home slate at PNC Park for the 2025 season, which declared one Pierogi a winner amongst the rest.
The Pirates took on the Athletics on Sept. 21 for the season finale, which also saw both Cheese Chester and Sauerkraut Saul face off in the last race for the championship in the Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race N'at, better known as the Great Pierogi Race.
Cheese Chester and Sauerkraut Saul both battled, but Cheese Chester came out with the win at the end, taking the championship with his 17th victory of the campaign.
Chester and Saul both made late runs to the final day, as they each had seven wins total, bottom of the standings on Aug. 5 with just 23 games remaining.
The two combined for 18 wins of the 22 games prior to the series finale, moving ahead of both Jalapeño Hannah and Oliver Onion, who had 14 wins and 13 wins, respectively, plus both Pizza Pete and Bacon Burt, who had nine wins and eight wins, respectively.
Oliver finished in third place with 15 wins, Hannah in fourth place with 14 wins and both Pete and Burt finished tied for last place with just nine wins a piece.
Chester's win ends Saul's reign as the Great Pierogi Race champion the past two seasons, which came after he didn't win a single race over both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
The Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race N'at started in 1999, when Coordinator of In-Game Entertainment Eric Wolff came up with the idea of thinking of a Pittsburgh-themed fun event during Pirates games.
The pierogies started at Three Rivers Stadium and migrated to PNC Park when the ballpark opened in 2001 and just finished their 27th season in 2025.
They even continued on during the 2020 season, which saw no fans at the ballparks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Pirates filmed the races.
Mrs. T’s Pierogies, the Pennsylvania-based pierogi company, has sponsored the event for most of its existence and the pierogi tradition hails from Poland and other parts of eastern Europe, both areas that Pittsburgh historically has had a great immigrant population from.
The pierogies currently come out in the middle of the fifth inning at PNC Park to "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys and race around the warning track, with the winning pierogi going through a black and yellow banner to mark the victor.
Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals have similar mascot races to the Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race. The Brewers have the racing sausages and the Nationals have the presidents who race each other.
All three teams have sent their racers to the different ballparks throughout the years, which have provided for some hilarious in-game entertainment for the fans.
