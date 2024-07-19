Rumor: Pirates Making Push for Angels OF
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates could be looking to make a move in the outfield, speaking with the Los Angeles Angels about a potential deal before the deadline. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise, the team is working with Los Angeles to get a deal done for outfielder Taylor Ward.
Now, this comes with some rebuttal. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles also reported that Ward is on the Pirates's radar, but that they are not actively talking about getting a deal done with the Angels.
"I have been told that Taylor Ward is one of many players the Pirates have inquired about in recent weeks. However, there looks to be nothing more than interest at this time," Hiles wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The Pirates are believed to be in the hunt for an outfielder before the trade deadline, and could look at Ward as an option. The 30 year old has a .228 batting average this season with 14 homeruns at the midway point.
""It's interesting. Since the last time I was asked this question, a lot has changed," Pirates reporter Andrew Destin said earlier this week. "They swept the White Sox, they took two out of three from the Brewers. Before that, I was pretty steadfast about what I have been hearing, what I have been talking about with people around the industry, you know Aroldis Chapman would be a prime candidate to be moved if they were five or six games under .500 going into the deadline. If they keep this up, I see no way that they don't add. That being said, is it probably going to be some smaller moves? Yeah, for sure."
The Pirates will be a team to monitor as the deadline approaches. With playoff hopes in front of them, adding to their lineup will only boost their chances of getting back in the race as they enter the second half of the season.
