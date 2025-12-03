Trade Idea Sends Pirates Pitcher to Giants

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most coveted starting pitchers on the trade market, with many different places he could land this offseason.

Pirates and Giants Named in Mock Trade for Mitch Keller

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller has earned interest from around the league, which could grow with the winter meetings taking place in Orlando, Fla. next week.

David Schoenfield of ESPN wrote in the article "Trade proposals that would rock MLB's 2025 winter meetings," a mock trade that involes the Pirates trading Keller to the San Francisco Giants.

What the Pirates Get in This Deal

The Pirates are trying to add offense to their lineup for next season, as they need every day options in left field and at both third base and designated hitter.

Pittsburgh also had a terrible year from the plate in 2025, with the least home runs (117), runs scored (583) and RBI (561), plus the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655).

Schoenfield suggests that an adqueate trade return for the Pirates is top Giants prospect in first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the 12th best prospect in baseball.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (78) doubles in three runs in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Giants took Eldridge 16th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, and scouts rave about his power and how great of a home run hitter he'll become in the future.

Elrdridge hit 23 home runs across four levels of the Giants minor league system in 2024 and then 25 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, where he made his MLB debut on Sept. 15, but finished 3-for-28 for a .107 batting average.

What the Giants Get in Mitch Keller

Keller is one of the most consistent and durable pitchers in baseball, making at least 29 starts over the past four seasons and at least 31 starts the past three seasons.

He has a 42-65 record over 163 starts in 165 appearances, with a 4.19 ERA over 878.0 innings pitched, 837 strikeouts to 299 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP over seven seasons with the Pirates.

Keller had 17 quality starts in 2025, tied for 17th most in baseball and he ranked 13th in innings pitched amongst National League pitchers.

Aug 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) deliver a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Giants would get a pitcher with three years left on his five-year, $77 million extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024, at around $18.5 million, adding to a strong rotation with the likes of Logan Webb, Landen Roupp and Robbie Ray.

San Francisco, a big market team, would be more willing to take on Keller's contract and build a pitching staff that can contend for a postseason.

Would This Trade Actually Happen?

It's no doubt the Pirates have shown they would trade Keller for the right price , but Eldridge is a gamble for a team that is also trying to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Keller is already a proven starter and while Eldridge has the potential of a top power hitter, that's still a gamble to take on, especially if you're not sure he'll make it as an MLB player.

The Pirates haven't had a good track record of trading their better players for prospects, including the likes of Josh Bell , Jameson Taillon , Starling Marte and Gerrit Cole not bringing much in return.

San Francisco probably also doesn't want to get rid of Eldridge, who they see as a big part of their future going forward, alongside fellow slugger Rafael Devers.

The Pirates are also looking for MLB ready bats this offseason, as they have a strong rotation, led by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco , Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus Johan Oviedo too.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Trading Keller makes sense with the rotation they have, but outside of Skenes, everyone but Chandler has had Tommy John surgery and dealt with other injuries as well during that time.

The Pirates also don't have to trade Keller this offseason and should bargain for what his value is and not act like they're just salary dumping him.

The Pirates also don't have to trade Keller this offseason and should bargain for what his value is and not act like they're just salary dumping him.