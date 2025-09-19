Pirates Likely Trading Veteran Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a long offseason with difficult decisions to make regarding their future, including with their most veteran starting pitcher.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller is in his seventh season with the Pirates and is the longest tenured player on the team, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Keller turned 29 years old this season and is now an experienced starting pitcher, known for providing a great workload for his team almost every time he goes out on the mound.
He was also the subject of trade rumors before the recent MLB trade deadline, but the Pirates kept him, despite great interest in Keller.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette addressed a question in his recent mailbag about whether or not the Pirates will move Keller during the offseason and he thinsk they likely will.
Hiles also mentioned that they most likely would've traded Keller at the deadline, had they got what they wanted, which was an MLB-ready bat and not just prospects for him.
"I think it’s very likely Mitch Keller is traded," Hiles wrote. "If it doesn’t happen, I’d be a bit surprised. The Pirates would’ve traded him in July if the price was right, but as I said before, my understanding is their ideal return would include an established big-league hitter rather than a few prospects. Two teams with known interest in Keller are the Red Sox and Orioles. I think both of those clubs have a handful of players who would fit well on the Pirates roster."
Keller had a strong start to the 2025 season, with a 3.69 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched, 100 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .243 opposing batting average, a 1.20 WHIP and his innings pitched rank tied for 19th most in the MLB.
He also had a 4-10 record at the time, but posted 15 quality starts, tied for the second-most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
Keller has struggled a bit since the trade deadline, with a 2-4 record in eight starts, a 5.53 ERA over 40.2 innings pitched, 40 strikeouts to 12 walks, with 25 earned runs and eight home runs allowed.
He signed a five-year, $77 million contract on Feb. 22, 2024 and currently makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with Reynolds at $12,250,000.
His salary increases $1.5 million each year over the next two seasons, to $16,911,000 in 2026 and then $18,411,000 in 2027, then an increase of $2 million in 2028 to $20,411,000.
The Pirates, like Hiles mentioned, could move his salary to another team in need of starting pitching, and get back that experienced hitter that would improve an offense that ranks near or at the bottom of most hitting metrics.
Boston, who reportedly showed interest in Keller before the deadline, has outfielder Jarren Duran, who finished eighth in AL MVP voting in 2024 and has an $8 million club option for 2026, plus two more years of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2029.
Baltimore has strong, young offensive bats, including two-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, who has two more years of club control through 2027.
The Pirates have a plethora of young starting pitching talent heading into 2026, including two-time All Star Paul Skenes, Johan Oviedo, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler and Mike Burrows. They'll also have Jared Jones coming back after internal brace surgery and left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco could join the MLB roster at some point next season.
Keller has been a long servant for the Pirates, but with team's pitching resources and lack of hitting talent, it could serve as a time for change.
