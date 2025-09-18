Pirates' Konnor Griffin Earns Top Prospect Honors
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates young star Konnor Griffiin received honors for his great play this season, which is just one of many he'll likely earn throughout his career.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Top MLB Prospect, honoring the prospect with the best chance at the top level of baseball.
Griffin earned promotion to High-A Greensboro on June 10, who play in the South Atlantic League.
He previously played for Single-A Bradenton at the start of 2025, where he slashed .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League at the time of his promotion, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
He continued his great play with the Grasshoppers, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
Griffin had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
Griffin represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
His play also earned him South Atlantic League All-Star honors, along with Valdez and first baseman Callan Moss.
He then moved up to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18 and had a great finish to his regular season, slashing .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, with 28 hits in 83 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven walks to 23 strikeouts and six stolen bases on eight attempts.
Griffin also excelled for the Curve in their 11-5 win over the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in Game 1 of the Eastern League Southwest Division Playoffs.
He is the top prospect in baseball, according to numerous outlets, and Pirates fans will hope that Griffin reaches Pittsburgh by some time next year.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates