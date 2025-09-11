Pirates Fall Again to Orioles in Extra Innings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates did almost nothing of note from the plate and suffered another extra innings loss to the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1, at Camden Yards.
This loss makes it back-to-back to the Orioles, who won 3-2 in extra innings on Sept. 9 in the series opener, giving them the series victory. It also makes it five straight losses for the Pirates, who suffered a series sweep defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Sept. 5-7.
Pittsburgh falls to 64-82 on the season and 22-49 on the road and Baltimore improves to 68-77 overall and 35-38 at home.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes made his 30th start of the season and came right after the Orioles.
The only time the Orioles came close to scoring on him was when Orioles right fielder Dylan Beavers hit a double that hit the right field wall in the bottom of the third inning.
He allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings, posting eight strikeouts over 64 pitches, marking his 13th scoreless appearance of the season, dropping his ERA to 1.92, the lowest in the MLB.
Skenes also earned his 200th strikeout of the season, striking out Orioles first baseman Cody Mayo for the second out of the bottom of the third inning. He leads the National League with 203 strikeouts on the season and became just the sixth Pirates pitcher in the liveball era (since 1920), to achieve that feat.
The Pirates did little at the plate, except for first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, putting a cutter low and inside in the right field seats, giving the road team a 1-0 lead.
Horwitz made it eight home runs on the season with that hit, with his last home run coming vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25.
Pirates left fielder Ji Hwan Bae led off the top of the sixth inning with a walk, stole second base with one out, then made it to third base after a groundout from shortstop Jared Triolo. Horwitz then stranded Bae, as he grounded out and ended that top half of the inning.
Orioles right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Wells excelled vs. the Pirates, with just the home run and walk allowed, posting six strikeouts over 6.1 innings pitched.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came in after Skenes and threw two scoreless innings, keeping the Pirates in the lead headed into the eighth inning.
Rookie second baseman Nick Yorke ledoff the top of the eighth inning and then stole second base after rookie third baseman Cam Devanney struck out, giving the Pirates a runner in scoring position.
Bae walked and then catcher Henry Davis flew out, moving Yorke to third base. Bae stole second base, putting both runners in scoring position, but Triolo struck out, ending that scoring opportunity.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson gave up back-to-back singles to center fielder Colton Cowser and left fielder Dylan Carlson, putting two Orioles baserunners on to start the bottom of the eighth inning.
Mattson got back-to-back pop outs, but gave up a single to second baseman Jackson Holliday, scoring Cowser and tying the game at 1-1.
The Pirates didn't get anything in the top of the ninth inning, as center fielder Oneil Cruz struck out, stranding designated hitter Tommy Pham on first base, and right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless frame, sending the game into extra innings for the second straight night.
Yorke led off the top of the 10th inning with a ground out, keeping Cruz at second base. Cruz took third base on a wild pitch, but then Devanney struck out and Bae grounded out, keeping the score level for the Orioles to take advantage of.
Right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas came on for the Pirates in the bottom of the 10th inning. He quickly loaded the bases, walking Cowser and then giving up a bunt to Daniel Johnson, before giving up a walk-off single to Beavers, as the Orioles won 2-1.
The Pirates had just two hits all game for another terrible outing from the plate, as they failed to support Skenes and a strong game from the pitching staff.
It also clinched a seventh straight losing season, dating back to 2019, the second longest streak in the MLB, behind the Los Angeles Angels, who have nine straight, but will likely make it 10 consecutive in the coming weeks.
